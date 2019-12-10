ATHENS — The Athens High football team started the 2019 season on the road as the Wildcats traveled to play Hanover in the Scranton area.
When the 2020 season kicks off, the Wildcats will once again hit the road — but this time they will be cruising the friendly skies.
The Athens School Board approved head football coach Jack Young’s request to take the Wildcats to Orlando, Florida for their opening game next season during a meeting last week.
“First of all, I’m all about opportunity,” Young said on why he wanted to take the Wildcats to Florida.
“I’ve looked into this for a couple years now and I kind of dove into it a little more last spring,” said Young, who talked to another coach about the experience. “Keith Olsommer, who is the head football coach at Delaware Valley, he is getting ready to take his team this coming fall for the seventh time. I asked him ‘why?’ I said ‘sum it up in as few words as you can,’ and he just said ‘it’s an unbelievable experience.’ He said ‘I wouldn’t keep going back if it wasn’t so awesome for the kids.’”
The cost for this trip will be high as each player will need to come up with just over $1,400. That price includes everything from transportation to hotel rooms, every meal and all of the football costs, according to Young.
The football program will hit the ground running with fundraising in order to make it more affordable for the players and their families.
“The bottom line is we are going to go out and we’re going to ask for help and then we’re going to do some fundraisers,” said Young, who noted that some parents have stepped up to lead the fundraising charge.
“We have a bunch of things planned right now. We are going to do some online stuff as far as asking for help individually as well as for the team. We’re going to do your typical fundraising where we’re going to do things like a chicken parm dinner at Tomasso’s. I just got done talking to Ryan Wood at Tanner’s and I think we’re going to have some sort of winter festival in late March,” said Young. “We’re going to provide as many opportunities to all the guys as possible and I think we’ll get it done. Obviously, we are going to reach out to as many individuals, organizations and companies as we can and hopefully they’ll help us out.”
One thing that was important to Young is that there will be both a varsity game and a junior varsity game on the trip.
“We are playing two games. We will play a varsity game on Friday evening and then a JV game Saturday,” Young said. “It’s not like these young kids are raising money and then saying ‘oh I get to raise money and then go down there and watch the varsity play.’ Everybody is playing. To me, that was one of the selling points — every kid (grades) 9 through 12 has an opportunity to go and everybody is going to get a chance to play in the game.”
The Wildcats’ opponent for the game has yet to be determined. It could be a Florida team or a team from another state which will also make the trip to Orlando, according to Young.
NOTE: Individuals or businesses looking to help the Wildcats with this trip can contact Jack Young at the high school or by emailing him at jackyoung@athensasd.org.
Creative solution for crossing guards, custodian subs
Facing challenges with finding substitute crossing guards and custodians, the Athens Area School District is now turning to its oldest students.
Last week, the school board approved a recommendation from the district’s administration to open up these jobs to students at least 16 years of age.
“Finding a substitute crossing guard is next to impossible,” Superintendent Craig Stage said about the position. “In fact, right now, pretty much everybody in the central office has taken a turn to be a crossing guard.”
With custodians, Stage said substitutes are few and far between.
“I think we’ve had one or two custodial subs over the last several years, so it’s very hard to fill any of those absences,” he continued. “And we thought it would be great to allow our students to work and take value in the buildings.”
Stage noted that a number of other school districts, including Wellsboro, have implemented these types of programs with success.
Once the program is implemented, interested students will go through a typical application and interview process and, if accepted, will be added to the appropriate substitute list, Stage explained.
“We’re going to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act for child labor laws , restricting their number of hours worked, making sure it’s not after a certain time, and making sure they have all of the necessary training,” Stage said, adding that student crossing guards would only be placed in low volume traffic areas.
Students would also have to have any required clearances, including working papers, on file with the district office. Those looking to be crossing guards would be required to have a valid driver’s license so that they have a general understanding of the rules of the road, Stage noted.
