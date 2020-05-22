While the Class of 2020 awaits word on what will happen with graduation ceremonies, some members of the Classes of 2032 and 2033 were able to celebrate, as Cherub’s Nest Pre-K and kindergarten held its graduation on Thursday evening.
Family members gathered in their cars in the Athens Wesleyan Church parking lot, as the students walked across a make-shift stage in flights.
The ceremony was planned by one of the teachers at Cherub’s Nest.
“She really wanted to make sure that we had something for the graduates,” program director Andrea Kovacs Rose said. “We were planning a picnic, but we decided to have this for them instead, so we could celebrate.”
The ceremony started with the Pledges to the American and Christian flags, as well as a prayer, all read by kindergarteners. Students also recited Bible verses at the conclusion of the celebration.
This was the first kindergarten class at Cherub’s Nest.
“We wanted to allow them to have the chance to help lead the ceremony,” Kovacs Rose said.
Music was also played to allow time for each group to prepare to receive their diploma.
This was also the first graduation ceremony the school has held outside.
“Typically, the Pre-K students will sing their songs all in one row, instead of having them divided,” Kovacs Rose said.
“I think it went as well as it could for being new,” she added.
