FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident late Monday night has resulted in the death of a Canton man, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

According to a press release, the crash occurred at 11:23 p.m. on Monday on State Route 414 in Franklin Township, and claimed the life of 28-year-old Ben Patrick Welch.

According to Carman, Welch died from “multiple traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Welch was traveling westbound in a 2005 Subaru sedan when “for an unknown reason left the westbound shoulder, over correcting (and) traveling into the eastbound lane of travel, being struck by a 2019 Ford F-350 Extended Cab truck being operated by Michael Erick Hamilton, age 40, of Waynesburg, Pa.”

Hamilton received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology studies on Welch are being performed by the Bradford County Coronors Office, a press release said.

The accident is under the investigation of the Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County Coroners Office.

