The family of a Wysox man killed in a motorcycle accident has hired a Philadelphia attorney to represent them in the matter.
Logan Carl Abbott, 30, was riding his Honda motorcycle when he and a Mercedes Benz 300 collided on I-76 westbound in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County around 9:50 p.m. on July 21, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
His family members have asked William L. Myers, Jr., of The Myers Firm, Attorneys at Law, P.C. to represent them moving forward.
“Logan’s family is in pain. They are hurting and they are hoping for answers,” said Myers. “They want to know exactly what happened to Logan the night he died.”
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow’s spokesman confirmed that Gerow was the driver of the vehicle, according to Spotlight PA.
A highway construction worker near the scene of the accident allegedly saw Gerow’s car driving with Abbott’s motorcycle wedged into the car’s grill, Spotlight PA reported.
“Charlie Gerow is cooperating fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to the state police completing their investigation and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause of the accident,” according to Gerow’s campaign website.
Abbott worked in the oil and gas industry and “just finished 14 days straight of 12 hour shifts and was looking forward to his 14 days off and camping with his family.”
He was a 2009 graduate of Towanda High School who loved the outdoors and was deeply religious as he carried a small Bible with him on his travels that is now with his sisters.
Myers urged anyone who may have information to come forward.
Anyone with possible knowledge of the accident or its aftermath can call Corporal James Mooney of Troop J at (610) 486-6280.
