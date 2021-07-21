ATHENS BOROUGH — The Valley Hometown Hero Project is continuing in Athens Borough with residents getting another chance to honor a Veteran who served their country.
“This program was developed to honor and recognize our local Veterans that have served and those currently serving active duty in the United States military,” a brochure from Athens Borough reads.
The Veteran being honored does not have to be a resident, according to the brochure.
Banners can be purchased by individuals or the family of a Veteran. Once purchased they will be hung throughout Athens Borough.
People can request a specific location by supplying the pole ID number and the exact street address, but the borough cannot guarantee the location.
A request to hang the banner in a certain location could also delay the hanging of the banner, according to the borough.
“At the end of three years, the purchaser has the option of having their banner returned or disposed of,” the brochure states.
The cost of each banner is $185. The banners are 24X48 and are made of a quality vinyl that has a three-year warranty. Brackets are made of high quality aluminum.
To keep cost of the banners and brackets down, banners will be ordered in bulk quantities of 50-100, according to the borough.
Residents can submit an application along with an 8X10 picture and a check payable to Athens Borough HTH Project to the Athens Borough Hall at 2 South River Street.
