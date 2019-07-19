WAVERLY — Starting today, the Waverly Mini park on Broad Street will feature live music every Friday until the end of August.
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres said the performances will not be set to the same scale as the other summer concert series around the Valley, but rather be more laid-back and sociable.
“It’s just something that we wanted to try out and to utilize the mini park,” he said.
Village officials will be manning a grill and cooking up hot dogs throughout the event, which kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. with guitar player John Schweiger.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” Ayres said. “Maybe other entities can come in with a grill — like a local business or a sports team or something — and sell food on different days during the event to raise some money. Who knows. It’s just something fun for people to do on a Friday.”
Ayres noted the mini park show continues next week with the jazz duo of Jesse Bennett and Hugh Douglas.
