TROY — An inmate at the Bradford County Jail is facing federal charges after he allegedly wrote a letter to the FBI in which he threatened to kill President Donald Trump.
Waverly resident Jesse Allen Blake, 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 22 with threats against the President of the United States and mailing a threatening communication.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Blake mailed a letter to FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. on March 29, 2019, threatening to kill President Trump and blow up the White House, Trump Tower, the Pentagon, and United Nations Headquarters when he was released from prison.
Blake has been in the Bradford County Jail since he was arrested for five counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of corruption of minors back in April.
At the time of his arrest, Blake was 23-years-old and accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Blake recently entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the first degree; two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, both felonies of the second degree; and Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree.
The Waverly resident is also awaiting sentencing on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after assaulting someone with a weapon on Jan. 6 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. In the spring, Blake was sentenced to between 60 days and 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and retail theft.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with the assistance from the FBI Task Force, and the Bradford County Correctional Facility. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is a total of 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
