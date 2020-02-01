Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget announcement and reader interest in the local school districts’ cost-per-student as it pertains to their own spending plans, the Morning Times reached out to the Waverly and Tioga Central school districts to learn more about how the local districts stack up compared to the rest of the state.
Per Cuomo’s budget proposal, the governor said wealthier districts could spend as much as $36,000 per student per school year, while poorer districts tend to be able to spend significantly less — approximately $13,000 on the low end.
As a rural, high-needs district, Waverly’s total cost per student is $18,396, according to documents provided by Superintendent Eric Knolles. That total number is actually less than the average of similar rural high-needs districts throughout the state, which is $23,616. It is also worth noting that the numbers are taken from the 2016-2017 school year, which are the latest figures that the district has.
Per those documents, titled the “New York State School Report Card Fiscal Accountability Supplement,” that cost can be broken down a number of different ways.
No matter which way it is broken down, however, the district proved to be cost-effective across the board — particularly in the area of special education.
While instructional expenditures — which are costs only associated with classroom learning and does not include factors such as transportation and debt-service — at similar districts as Waverly for special education was $28,028 per student, Waverly’s was $20,014.
In terms of instructional costs in general education, Waverly spent $9,888 per student in the 2016-2017 school year — less than the state average of $11,093.
However, in Tioga Central, Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton said the state is not yet requiring smaller districts such as his own to calculate those costs per student.
“Your larger districts such as Waverly were recently required to do those calculations as part of a somewhat newer transparency law passed by the state,” he said. “I believe we’re set to be required to do those costs starting in the next school year.”
As a result, Hamilton explained that he was wary of stating a hard number since he is not yet sure how exactly the state will require them to calculate the cost per student.
“I don’t want to throw a number out there and it winds up being like apples and oranges compared to other districts and compared to what the state is looking for,” he said. “But, of course, the goal is maintaining the most efficiency with the staff that we have, and keep costs overall as low as efficiently possible.”
Hamilton stated that the district’s largest expense is staffing, and praised the district’s special education system as especially cost-efficient while maximizing benefits for students.
“We’re able to give our special education students their supports as needed,” he said. “We don’t need to pull them out of the general education classrooms and teach them in separate classrooms with separate teachers.”
Hamilton noted that the state has already submitted guidance documents to the district so that administrators can make the exact cost per student calculations beginning next school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.