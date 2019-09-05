ULSTER — A 29-year-old Ulster man is sitting in the Bradford County Jail after allegedly attacking a woman and threatening to burn a residence down last Saturday.
Justin Ray Beach is facing felony counts of Aggravated Assault, along with misdemeanor counts of Terroristic Threats, Strangulation, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He is also facing one count of Harassment, which is a summary offense.
Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to a residence on Forrest Road in Ulster just before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an assault in progress.
According to police, Beach had a woman pinned against a wall when they arrived. The suspect was quickly detained by troopers.
Troopers then spoke with the victim, who claimed Beach became agitated and said “he would blow up the residence if he had a bomb.”
Beach then told the victim he would burn the house down before grabbing a knife and holding it against the victim’s chest and threatening to stab her — allegedly stating “it’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”
According to the victim, there was then a struggle for the knife and she was able to disarm Beach. The suspect then allegedly pushed the victim’s head against a window with one hand and placed his other hand around her neck and throat.
Beach then told the victim he could “bash her brains in,” according to the police affidavit.
The suspect attempted to grab the knife a second time. When Beach failed to grab the weapon, he placed both hands around the victim’s neck and throat. Beach released one hand and obtained a lighter from the victim’s pocket and attempted to light the porch of the residence on fire, according to police.
Beach then shoved the victim to the ground and laid on top of her, police said. The suspect allegedly punched the victim twice in the back of the head before she was able to slide out from under Beach and contact someone, who then called police.
Beach was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton and sent to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Todd Carr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.