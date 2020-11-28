Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Xavier Lyon, 29, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 13 months to 30 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lyon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on May 12, 2020.
Heather Maduro, 35, Waverly, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Maduro for the offense occurring on August 4, 2020.
Leslie Porter, 52, Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 36 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanors of the second degree, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Porter following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on January 28, 2020.
Brian Robinson, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Robinson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 1, 2020.
