Chemung County reported another COVID-19 recovery on Friday, meaning there are currently no active cases in the county.
The county has recorded 112 total cases of coronavirus, with 109 recoveries and three related deaths.
While there are no active cases at the time, 327 tests are still pending results.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 151 on Friday, according to a press release.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remained at 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood has seen at least 42 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 111.
Over 409,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and over 31,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County has reported 49 cases.
Six cases are probable, and 43 are confirmed.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 20.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen over 80,000 total cases of COVID-19, and nearly 6,400 people have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.