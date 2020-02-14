SPENCER — The Spencer Town Board opened its meeting on Tuesday with an update from Kermit Bossard about the Spencer-Van Etten Community Food Cupboard.
Bossard reported that the cupboard served 931 households and gave away around 64,000 pounds of food last year. The cupboard is looking to expand the area that it serves along with its base at the Spencer Federated Church, perhaps by building an outdoor cooler that doubles as a refrigerator and a freezer.
In a bridge update for Tompkins and Railroad Avenue, Town Supervisor Allen Fulkerson mentioned that Hunt Engineering will put the construction up for bid so the board can see the available bids next month.
The Village of Spencer has hired a consultant to explore options for the possible dissolution of the village. A committee designed to explore these options is being created, and the village offered the Spencer Town Board two positions on the committee. Supervisor Fulkerson and Board Member Ray Bunce volunteered to sit on the committee.
Due to the uncertainty regarding the dissolution of the village, the town board has decided to wait on creating a new planning board. Although the current Cite Plan Review Law requires a planning board, it does give the town board permission to act in place of the planning board members.
Since no matters needing a planning board currently exist, and no volunteers have stepped forward to become members of a planning board, the town board will continue without a planning board for the time being.
