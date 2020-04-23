There are now 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County, including 20 recoveries, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
At least 25 of the confirmed cases are at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Tioga County remains at four, while 75 others are in mandatory quarantine, and one test is pending results.
The county is also collecting donations of masks, as New Yorkers are now required to wear one if they are in public. They can be donated and picked up at Home Central in Owego during regular business hours.
Chemung County has recorded 78 positive cases of COVID-19. That number is the same as it was on Tuesday.
Forty people in the county have made full recoveries.
Most of the Chemung County cases are in the city of Elmira, where there are 17. The town of Southport has the next highest total, with 13.
One person is currently hospitalized, and the death toll remains at one.
Over 260,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 20,000 have died.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the numbers from the Department of Health actually showed a drop in confirmed cases in Bradford County.
Bradford County now has 29 cases of COVID-19, according to the DOH, which is down two from Tuesday’s report of 31 cases.
There have been five confirmed deaths in the county related to the coronavirus.
There have been 457 negative tests in the county.
In total, Pennsylvania has 35,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,622 deaths related to the virus.
There have been 136,272 negative tests in Pennsylvania.
