TIOGA CENTER — Tioga Central Class of 2021 Salutatorian Ari Manwaring opened her speech during Friday night’s graduation ceremony with a quote. Not from a world renowned scholar or poet, but from America’s favorite TV receptionist — and it was perfect for the moment.
“One of my favorite characters from The Office, Pam Beesly, once said ‘There’s a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn’t that kind of the point,’” Manwaring began. “The world wants us to think the ordinary means boring. While Tioga may be ordinary, it is far from boring. It is so much more.”
Manwaring talked about how the Tioga community always has each other’s backs — in good times and bad.
“The way people come together in a tragedy and celebrate every little success is truly one of a kind,” she said.
While those moments are important, it’s also about the little things, according to Manwaring.
“In between those ups and downs are the normal everyday occurrences in which, in my opinion, are when the kindness and spirit of our school shine through,” Manwaring said. “From all the time people helped me clean up my spilled water to helping me up after one of my numerous clumsy falls, whether it be in the hall or cafeteria, which is definitely a story for another time, those are the times when I’ve loved this school the most.”
“Instead of laughing at me, my wonderful classmates would simply give me a hand or some paper towels to help me. Though there was laughing and joking — mostly on my part to make it less awkward, because falling is usally never graceful,” she added.
Valedictorian Faith Burrowes spoke of that same “helping hand” that everyone in Tioga — especially the teachers and staff at TCHS — seems to reach out with.
“On behalf of the senior class, I would like to thank the staff of Tioga Central. Teachers, support staff, maintenance, or otherwise, you have made a profound impact on our lives,” Burrowes said. “Every interaction left an imprint on us, helping craft us into the fine young adults we are today. Through good times and bad, you were always there to help and support us, to lead us and to push us. After all, that is what working at a school is all about — guiding young students on their path to greatness.”
“We are all here today, celebrating the next step on our journey because of you. For that, we thank you,” she added.
Burrowes also thanked her fellow graduates for their help on this wild ride to graduation.
“To my fellow graduates, I thank you,” she told the other 63 members of the Class of 2021. “It is hard to believe we have grown up together. We have seen each other almost every single day for 13 years. Although that is about to change, I have no doubt that we will continue to support each other in the years to come.”
“Much like the staff, we too have made significant impressions on one another,” she continued. “Thank you for helping mold me into the person I am today. I could not have asked for a more terrific group of people to grow up with by my side. It is exciting to begin anticipating what the future holds for each and every one of us. Your future is what you make it.”
Manwaring implored her classmates to take part of Tioga with them as they take their next step.
“I hope you all keep the Tioga spirit — the humor, fun, and good nature that the school has given us. As you go off to do whatever it may be, always remember the ordinary moments we shared,” she said. “The small, insignifcant moments, that now mean so much. So, go on and do amazing things so that one day I can brag and say that I knew you in high school.”
