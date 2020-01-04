TOWANDA — A Canton man was sentenced to two to eight years in state prison Thursday following his no contest plea to two counts of statutory sexual assault of minors he was more than 11 years older than.
Jonathan Roy Wright, 34, of Canton, was originally charged with 156 counts of crime, including 31 counts rape and 31 counts statutory sexual assault, following an investigation that started in July of 2018 but pleaded no contest to statutory sexual assault of two minors in October.
More than 30 individuals packed the Bradford County Courthouse Thursday for Wright’s sentencing, where he maintained his no contest plea but professed to being innocent in a written statement to Judge Evan Williams III prior to the hearing.
Williams stated that he had received approximately 60 letters advocating for Wright prior to the sentencing hearing that included statements from individuals claiming that he is a “good person,” “kind,” “respectful” and the like.
Williams noted that many of the letters came from clients of Wright, who worked as a farrier, and that 36 letters claimed that he is innocent and that the allegations against him are false.
The judge told the courtroom that Wright himself claimed that he is “falsely accused” in a letter given to Williams before the sentencing and that the allegations are “spiteful and baseless” as well as that he was not given a fair chance to prove innocence and that he is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.
Williams told Wright, who did not make any formal statements during Thursday’s sentencing, that “innocence has a place but it is not at the sentencing” and that he cannot give a sentence based on alleged innocence being that no contest is not an admission of guilt but also not a proclamation of innocence.
Williams asked if Wright wished to withdrawal his plea but Attorney Kyle Rude, who represented Wright stated that Wright “had no intention of withdrawing his plea” as he feels he is not admitting guilt but that the commonwealth could provide enough evidence to go beyond reasonable doubt and is unwilling to leave “his fate” in the hands of the people of Bradford County through a jury trial.
Both victims of Wright gave victim impact statements Thursday, as well as two other individuals who told how the victims had been impacted by the crime committed against them.
Both victims spoke of how they trusted Wright and felt they lost years of their childhood after he assaulted them.
One victim stated “I lost my childhood that day” and stated that she had reported the abuse to multiple adults but that they did not take action and that she was made to feel the abuse was her fault so she stopped speaking about it because she didn’t want to “get (Wright) in trouble” or for others to not believe her.
She also stated that she was glad she recorded a conversation where Wright admitted to raping her when she was 13 so that others believed her.
Another victim stated that she became close to Wright at age 13 after riding horses and helping at his farm and said he began “making passes” at her, such as asking her to sit on his lap, when she was 14 before raping her on her 15th birthday.
The victim stated that Wright manipulated her and that she “thought he loved her” as well as that she thought she “owed him” for giving her materials such as tack and he continued to have sexual relations with her for two years.
Two individuals, one related to one victim and one related to the other victim, read statements that noted that the victims had struggled with symptoms including depression, anxiety, trouble trusting others they were in healthy relationships with and difficulties in family relationships following Wright’s abuse.
Rude told Williams that the people who wrote letters advocating for Wright described Wright as an “extraordinary man,” “generous,” “hard working” and the like and asked for a “sufficient but not greater than necessary” sentencing on the lower end of the suggested sentencing spectrum.
Rude also said that any sentence given to Wright would be a punishment for him as well as a deterrent and send a message to others and reiterated that Wright did not want to “risk decades in prison” via a jury trial.
Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher stated that two children lost their childhood due to Wright’s abuse and that Wright was believed to be trustworthy by both victims.
Gallagher stated that, in the words of a victim, instead of being trustworthy Wright “taught them that sex is like a handshake” and that he has shown no remorse and instead has made himself out to be a victim.
Williams encouraged the victims, stating that he “doesn’t pretend to know the impact” the abuse has had on them but that while they still suffer from actions taken against them “he is confident they will overcome.”
Williams ordered Wright to serve one to four years in prison for each charge, totaling two to eight years in state prison.
Williams also ordered that Wright’s time in total confinement be followed by three years of probation, that he must pay all costs of prosecution and that he must register as sex offender for the rest of his life, as per the Sexual Offenders Registration and Notification Act.
Wright was credited with 36 days of time already served as he was held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility from April 30 until June 5 of 2019.
