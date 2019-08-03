Waverly Rec hosts 94th Annual Pet Show
Numerous kids and their furry friends took part in the annual pet show at Elderwood.

WAVERLY — The Waverly Recreation Department recently hosted its 94th Annual Pet Show at Eldwerwood.

The winners of the pet show are as follows:

• Cats — First place: Elizabeth Gabe Cole and Remus.

• Small dogs — First place: Layla Kinney and Oliver. Second place: Riley Hammond and Nellie. Third place: Roark Ward and Ranger.

• Medium dogs — Chris Seeley and Bella. Second place: Avalynn Boots and Gary. Third place: Gabby Boots and Caly.

• Large dogs — First place: Maddox and Adrianna Presher, and Zata. Second place: Chenelle Huddleston and Bruno. Third place: Zoe Mennig and Brick.

• Miscellaneous pets — First place: Jody Frutchey and Peter the miniature donkey. Second place: Megan Frutchey and Wilma the goat. Third place: Kennedy Cole and Coco the guinea pig.

Peter the miniature donkey also won Best of Show in the contest.

Additionally, Jax Myers won the Beans in the Jar contest, Gianna Soprano won the Object in the Cake contest, and Adrianna Presher won the bubble gum blowing contest.

