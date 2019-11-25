TIOGA CENTER — On Friday, students in Tioga Center experienced a presentation from the Valley Color Guard on the Little White Table, which resides in many VFW posts throughout the country.
The table is set for a meal, but is never used — it honors prisoners of war or those missing in action.
Color Guard member Mike Guilford explained the symbolism of the table setting, as Charlie Zimmer and Dan Eklor placed items on the table.
The single table setting symbolized the frailty of one prisoner. The single red rose reminds of the lives of these men and women. The red ribbon symbolizes the continued determination to account for them.
A slice of lemon rests on the plate, reminding of the bitter fate of those missing, captured and held as prisoners in foreign lands.
A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of those missing, and the families longing for answers.
The bible represents the strength gained through faith the the country, founded as one nation under God.
The candle is reminiscent of the light of hope that lives on.
The inverted glass symbolizes the inability to share the evening toast, and the empty chair is a solum reminder of their service and sacrifice.
