ATHENS — An Athens Township man is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck during a March 24 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Athens Township police were called to a McCloe Lane residence shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of an accidental stabbing. Christopher M. Dolan, 47, flagged down the responding officer as they neared the property, where the victim was holding a towel to her neck. Responding EMS began treating her at the scene before taking her to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Guthrie staff later reported to police that the knife almost exited the opposite side of the victim’s neck.
Dolan told police in an initial interview that he was washing a knife when the victim came in and put groceries down near him, according to court documents. His child then asked him something that made him turn around, and when he did – unaware of how close the victim was to him – the knife went into the right side of her neck.
Other police responding to the scene found marijuana along with a glass smoking pipe, a silver metal grinder, and a clear tube with marijuana inside at the base of the TV stand.
As the investigation continued, police said both Dolan and the victim had multiple inconsistent stories to describe the stabbing, both through follow-up interviews and the initial recording from the Bradford County 911 Center.
After the victim was released from the hospital on April 7, police interviewed her at the station. During that interview, she said she had limited recollection about what happened leading up to her arrival at Dolan’s home, but remembered entering the residence, Dolan going into the kitchen where she heard the silverware drawer open, and then walking back to her. She saw a glimpse of something silver before realizing she had been stabbed in the neck. As she tried covering the wound, her hands ended up covered in blood.
“When asked if (the victim, whose name was redacted in court documents) knew why Dolan stabbed her, she stated she didn’t know what caused Dolan to do this, but did state that Dolan had a bad temper,” police reported.
Dolan faces the felony charges of aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon and aggravated assault – attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference; the misdemeanors simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian commits offense, and corruption of minors; and summary harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Dolan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
