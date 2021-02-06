Each year, the Spalding Memorial Library invites you to join us in reflection on the lives of cherished friends and community members who have passed on. We have lost many in the recent past, and reflecting on their loss feels especially heavy this year. Each person here remembered lives on in the hearts and thoughts of their loved ones. These gifts in their names will have a lasting impact on our community. The library celebrates those who have been remembered through donations to our memorial fund.
Derek Marshall and Maddox Marshall lost their lives in a tragic auto accident in March of 2019. Their losses touched the lives of many in the Valley community. Derek enjoyed hunting and watching football, as well as playing with his young son Maddox. Maddox was a boy with bright eyes who liked to play “patty-cake.” Derek and Maddox were remembered by Sherry Pinkard.
Constance “Connie” Bryan passed away in June 2019. Connie was a 1961 graduate of Athens High School. She became a teacher, and taught at Chemung Elementary School for 36 years. She loved her students, her co-workers, and her family, and was, in turn, cherished by them. Some of her favorite things were entertaining and cooking for the holidays, and she also enjoyed music, antiques, and watching harness racing. Connie was remembered by Jeanne M. Laninger and Susan Warner. The book Collecting American Country was donated in her memory.
In September of 2019, we lost Joanne Rockwell. Joanne was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. As a licensed beautician, she operated her Beauty Shop in Athens for 35 years. But many may also remember her from her years at Tom Thumb Day Care. She enjoyed taking care of children, and also loved to make crafts. Joanne was remembered by Mary Patterson. The books Truman and Sleep: How Nature Gets its Rest were given in her memory.
Thomas Leahy left us in November 2019. Thomas was a dedicated farmer whose family and Catholic faith meant the world to him. He enjoyed working with plants and watching sports, especially the Yankees, the Packers, and Notre Dame Football. Thomas was remembered by the Athens High School Class of 1955, which gave the book Whole Farm Management in memory of him.
Gordon Van Wormer of Painted Post, N.Y. passed away in January 2020. Gordon was born in Athens and went on to study music at Mansfield State Teacher’s College. He eventually earned his Master’s in music education from Ithaca College. As a teacher, Gordon taught as well as inspired his students. His published compositions were performed by high school, college, and professional ensembles, and his musical teachings endure to inspire others still. In his retirement, he took up drawing and painting and sang in his church choir. Gordon was remembered by the Athens High School Class of 1955 and Duane & Lynn Klinko. The titles Set Your Voice Free and On the Road and Off the Record with Leonard Bernstein were donated in his memory.
In January we also lost Helen “Betty” Barrett. Betty was a 1938 graduate of Towanda High School, and she went on to Mansfield College and later received a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. She is remembered as devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also dedicated in her career as a teacher and social worker. She served as director of Bradford County Child Welfare Agency, and as teacher and guidance counselor at Towanda Middle School. Betty loved her rural life on the farm she shared with her husband and family. She was also an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling. Betty was remembered by Kris & Rich Eller and Ruth Lee.
Dr. John Wanamaker also passed away last January. John was a graduate of Dartmouth College and went to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Air Force for ten years, as a cardiologist and flight surgeon. Dr. Wanamaker practiced at the Guthrie Clinic, where he was elected to the Board of Physicians, and served as Chief of Cardiology until his retirement. John enjoyed reading, golfing, tennis and fly fishing. He was remembered by Daniel & Janice Barrett.
In February, Myrtle Rice passed away. Myrtle was from Mansfield originally, but was employed as a physician’s aide at the Guthrie Clinic for 20 years. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, as well as bird watching. Myrtle was remembered by Eleanor Gordon. The books The Best of Birds & Blooms 2019 and The Best of Birds & Blooms 2020 were donated in her memory.
Dawn Alliger passed away in March. Dawn was a member of Athens High School Class of 1955. She was bus driver for the Waverly and Horseheads, N.Y. school districts until her retirement. She was also a long-standing member of the Athens Methodist Church. Dawn loved travel, gardening, and the Dallas Cowboys. She was especially fond of her cats, Dallas and Beauty. Dawn was remembered by her graduating class, with the donation of the book On Flowers: Lessons from an Accidental Florist.
We lost Pauline Chamberlain of Waverly last March as well. Pauline was dedicated to her family, and loved making sure that everyone was well-fed. She looked out for her neighbors and enjoyed sewing and canning food. Pauline was remembered by her graduating class, Athens High School Class of 1955. The book Mending Life: a Handbook for Repairing Clothes and Hearts was given in memory of her.
Rita Wolf left us in July of last year. Rita owned and operated Wolf Furniture Co. in Sayre with her husband, Joe, for many years. Together, the two raised six children, including local children’s author Maureen Wright. Rita considered her family her vocation and was devoted to them. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was also an active member of Epiphany Church, where she volunteered to serve in many capacities. She was a local Girl Scout leader, and worked with Meals on Wheels. Rita was remembered by Gene & Mary Cerutti, Daniel & Janice Barrett, Fanna Brown Proper, and John & Sherry Simonds. The book All are Welcome was donated in her memory.
We also lost Attorney Robert J. Landy in July. Bob Landy had a decades-long career in the Valley communities. Bob served in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and went on to Mt. Saint Mary’s and then Dickinson School of Law. Bob served his community in many capacities. He was active in Democratic state politics, and ran against incumbent Joseph McDade for the 10th Congressional district seat in 1968. Bob also served on the Robert Packer Hospital Board of Directors, was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Guthrie Healthcare System, and served as a director of Star Savings & Loan, and its successor, First Citizens Community Bank. He was also an active member at Epiphany Church, where he sang in the choir. Bob Landy was remembered by Daniel & Janice Barrett, who gave the book The Last Agent, in his memory.
Edward L. Jones passed away in August. Ed served in World War II in the Asiatic Theatre on the USS Trousdale (AKA-79.) He enjoyed 73 years of marriage with his wife, Margaret. Ed operated Furman and Jones Body Shop in East Athens with his father-in-law, George for many decades. He started Boy Scout Troop #86 in South Waverly, and was also a member of Masonic Lodge # 725. As a young man, Ed excelled at sports and played semi-pro baseball at Breesport, N.Y. He was remembered by Joe & Ann Marie Thompson, Bill Knowles, Richard & Phyllis Rynone, Henry C. Dunn, Joe & Joanne Polzella, David & Laura Rosenbloom, Jeannette H. Minard, Robert P. Felt, and John & Sherry Simonds. The books 50 Greatest Players in Pittsburgh Steelers History and Spirit of Place: The Making of a New England Garden were donated in his memory.
Suzanne Yanuzzi also left us in August. Suzanne graduated from Waverly High School and Elmira Business Institute and began her career at Guthrie’s word processing department. But her love of cooking came to be a driving force in her life. She opened up Yanuzzi’s Catering and then reopened Yanuzzi’s Restaurant with her family. Suzanne was also part of the bus crew at the Waverly School District. She loved her customers and her “bus kids.” She was especially kind to animals. Suzanne was remembered by Rebecca Williams and John Soprano. The book Healthy Homemade Dog Treats: More than 70 Simple & Delicious Treats for Your Furry Best Friend was given in memory of her.
Also in August, the Sheeley family lost their beloved cat, Nemo. Nick, Angie, Alex, Niyah, and Nater adopted Nemo from Stray Haven Humane Society when he was only a kitten. Nemo loved playing with his humans and lounging in warm windows with sunshine coming through them. He enjoyed 15 years with his family, and is greatly missed. Nemo was remembered by the Staff of the Spalding Memorial Library, who purchased the Laura Ingalls Wilder Companion: a Chapter-by-chapter Guide in his memory.
We lost Mary “Betty” Traver in September. She was a graduate of Sayre High School Class of 1950 and went on to work as a nurse. She began her career at Robert Packer Hospital and retired from Guthrie Clinic in 1990. She enjoyed reading, camping, board games, and solving puzzles. She was also a devoted fan of the NY Mets and NY Giants. Mary was remembered by Hudock Capital Group, LLC and by Nancy & Michael Callear. The book Deadly Cross was given in her memory.
Elizabeth “Betty” Jenkins also passed in September. Betty was an Athens High School graduate from the Class of 1939. She and her husband, Tom, operated Jenkins Funeral Home in Athens for many decades. Betty was a life communicant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens, and later joined Church of the Epiphany. She was also active within the community, and was a charter member of the Sayre-Athens Lioness Club. She enjoyed playing cards and rounds of golf. Betty resided in Arizona at the time of her passing, but she never lost touch with her Valley home. She was remembered by Gene & Mary Cerutti.
Barbara Mann left us in October. Barb was a devoted mother and grandmother, who was among our favorite patrons at the Spalding Library. She was married to her husband, John, for 51 years. She helped take care of their excavation business and raised their three children. Barb was a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church for many years. She also served as auditor for Litchfield Township, and she was involved with the PTA and school board. Barb was remembered by Rebecca Williams, who gave the book Daylight in her memory.
We also lost James “Jim” Priester in October. Jim was from Rimersburg, Pa., but he became a teacher at S.R.U. High School, and was a well-known administrator for the Athens Area School District. He also served on the Athens Area School Board for 21 years, as well as working as instructor for Lackawanna College in his retirement. Jim loved beagles and worked as a professional judge and handler, overseeing hundreds of champion dogs in his lifetime. He was remembered by Gene & Mary Cerutti.
In November, Madalene “Betsy” Swetland passed away. She was a lifelong resident of the Valley community. She graduated from Sayre High School in 1948. After attending Mansfield College, she raised her family here with her husband, Richard. Betsy worked as a substitute teacher for Athens Area schools, and also worked at Tom Thumb Nursery School for 15 years. She also owned and operated The Music Box in Athens with her husband for many years. Betsy loved music, as well as animals (especially dogs) and traveling. She was a lifelong member of the Valley Presbyterian Church, and sang for both the Athens and Sayre church choirs. Betsy was remembered by the “Fraley Four” — Glenda, Becky, Beth, & Tom. The books An Amish Singing, An Amish Christmas Wedding, The Sound of Distant Thunder: the Amish of Weaver’s Creek, and The Blended Quilt were donated in memory of her.
Rose Stroud Andrewlavage also left us in November. Rose was a graduate of Towanda High School who went on to join the Navy. After the war, she came home to marry her husband, Earl, and together they raised four children and started Stroud’s Plumbing and Heating in Wysox, Pa. Rose was a devoted mother and loved her friends and family. Her sister, Jackie Stevens, was especially dear to her. Rose enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, baking, vegetable gardening, bingo and playing cards and other games. She is remembered for her cheerful whistling and the delicious foods she baked. Rose was remembered by Becky Williams and Bud & Glenda Brown. The book Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection was given in her memory.
