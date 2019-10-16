OWEGO — Though his tenure was shorter than most recognized by the Tioga County Legislature, county Veterans Service Director John Holton received a standing ovation for the diligent and critical work he’s done for local veterans.
As Holton is set to retire on Oct. 25, three years after his appointment, legislators praised his commitment to improving operations of the county’s Veterans Service Agency.
“When I came on the legislature in 2016, our veterans office — for lack of a better term — was not very well run, utilized or respected,” said Legislator Dennis Mullen. “Those three things, John has corrected to the point that they are highly respected and the veterans of this county are very well served now.”
“John proved that it could be done, and it has been done,” Mullen continued. “My pledge to John is that his good work will not go unnoticed, unrecognized and will continue.”
“Thank you very much for what you’ve done for the veterans of Tioga County and New York state as a whole,” Mullen added.
“I’d like to say John, you’ve done a bang-up job,” said Legislator Bill Standinger. “I certainly appreciate the effort — thank you.”
In the recognition resolution, legislators said Holton’s time with the county had been a valuable asset and resource for local veterans, and that he had often gone beyond the call of duty.
“John performed his duties with professionalism and genuine concern for the veterans of the county,” said Legislator Cliff Balliet. “John worked cooperatively with all county departments and employees as well as other state and federal agencies.”
He was well respected by his peers and officials up to the federal level, Balliet said.
“In addition to all that’s been said, thank you very much, John, it’s very much appreciated,” said Legislator Dale Weston.
In an effort to expand services and awareness for veterans needs, Holton actively participated with, the Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Board; Suicide Prevention Task Force; Community Services Board; Southern Tier Veteran Support; Veteran Advisory Committee to Congressman Anthony Brindisi; and was a member of the State of New York Veterans Service Officer Association.
“Three years went by real quickly,” Holton said. “Thank you for seeing the potential in the office and my abilities. I am grateful and humbled to serve the veterans of this county.”
“By the way, I’ll continue to serve from the background,” he continued.
“None of my abilities would have come to the fore had it not been for the support of many of you on the legislative staff,” Holton said, then turning to his wife. “But, first and foremost, the rock in my life. My best friend, Patty, has been there in the good times and the difficult times. I’m grateful for you, dear.”
