Sayre summer concert series will wrap up Wednesday

SAYRE — The 35th season of the William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series concludes Wednesday with a special performance by the Stoutmen on the historic bandstand in Howard Elmer Park at 6:15 p.m.
“The Stoutmen have an unabashed love for traditional pub songs sung in the traditional way with great spirit and a light in the eye. They portray the old songs of Ireland, Scotland and beyond, in vocal harmony and colorful arrangements,” a press release said. “They’re likely to tell you a story or two and indulge in a little poetry from time to time as well. But at the heart of it all is timeless, welcoming music that cuts across generations and lights up the celebration, whether it’s at a festival, family event or an evening at the pub.”
The William S. Pierce Memorial Sayre Summer Concert Series is presented free to the public each summer by the Sayre Community Corporation in association with Sayre Borough and Guthrie.
Additional concert sponsors include; Foster Law Office, Gannon Associates, Elderwood at Waverly, First Citizens Community Bank, Landy & Kilmer Insurance, Landy & Rossettie, Pat Haggerty Dance Studio, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Univest, Stiffler McGraw, Vacri Construction Corporation, Bradford County Tourism Board, PA Partners in the Arts, and the Family of William S. Pierce.
“Special thanks to the Daily Review, the Morning Times, and WATS/WAVR–FM 102 for their promotion of this year’s concert series,” the press release said.
