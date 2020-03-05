The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday passed bipartisan legislation which includes language from bills co-sponsored by Congressman Fred Keller to improve rural access to high-speed broadband.
S. 1822 — the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act — will improve efforts to collect more accurate internet availability data, boost connectivity, and help with the accurate deployment of rural broadband.
The bill, which is one step closer to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature into law, is a combination of the House version of the Broadband DATA Act and the Mapping Accuracy Promotion Services (MAPS) Act, which passed the House with Keller’s support at the end of 2019.
“For rural areas like northeastern and central Pennsylvania, better access to broadband means the difference between being behind and staying ahead,” Keller said. “Broadband connects our students to educational opportunities, businesses to the marketplace, and families to their doctors and health care providers. I’m pleased we were able to moving this important piece of legislation closer to the president’s desk and I look forward to continuing to support efforts to deploy broadband to the areas that need it the most.”
