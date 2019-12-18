ATHENS — The Athens Borough Shade Tree Commission will be planting 47 trees in the borough in the spring thanks to a grant presented by the group TreePennsylvania.
Athens is receiving $2,500 from the TreeVitalize Grant program, according to Athens Borough Councilman and Shade Tree Commission Chairman Scott Molnar.
TreeVitalize is a partnership between TreePennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to support urban and community forests in Pennsylvania communities.
“Every year, the Tree Vitalize grant is up for grabs and we applied last year and didn’t get it — it was a filing technicality — and this year the same grant writer helped us and we got it,” said Molnar. “It’s a $2,500 grant and it’s a 1-to-1 match, so basically it’s $5,000 that’s going to plant 47 trees.”
Molnar credited Lauren Egleston of Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development with helping Athens get the grant.
“We really appreciate all the help she gave us,” Molnar said.
The Athens Borough Shade Tree Commission has done its homework to see what areas of the borough need more trees.
“The last two years we did a tree inventory, north of the tracks and then south of the tracks this year. On our own, we went around scouting where we had the least (amount of) trees,” Molnar said.
“We found South Street, that’s where we planted the trees that we planted this year, and then next year it will be First Street and East Vanderbilt,” he added. “We are spread out all over the place, but we do have a concentration on those two streets which have the least number of trees on them.”
Molnar believes the TreeVitalize Grant helps communities in several ways.
“We are losing trees like crazy. The older trees are just spent and we’re losing them at record rates, so getting them replaced (is important),” said Molnar. “It just provides a good neighborhood. There are actually studies about reducing crime, reducing speed on tree-lined streets, it’s good for the air and it’s just an all-around win-win.”
The planting will take place in April and the borough is looking for volunteers to help the Shade Tree Commission.
“We are looking for volunteers of all ages. Planting will be taking place in mid April. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Mark Burgess at 570-888-2319,” a press release from the borough said.
