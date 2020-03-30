SAYRE — The Salvation Army Church in Sayre will be holding a free food distribution and a free take-out dinner over the next two weeks.
A free drive-thru food distribution will be held at the Salvation Army Church (314 South Elmer Ave.) on April 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The church will then provide a free take-out dinner on April 6 from 4 to 5 p.m.
The menu will include Ham, potato, vegetable, roll/butter, fruit, dessert and a beverage. This menu is subject to change.
“We are asking that guests do not come early and that when you arrive that you stay in your cars. You must be in attendance to receive a dinner,” the church said in a press release.
Both of these events are for Valley residents only.
