The drought watch/warning was lifted for 20 counties including Bradford as of Thursday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Neighboring Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Wyoming counties were removed from the watch list along with Bradford, which has been on the list since the start of October.
The warning was also lifted for Cameron, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Union and Warren counties.
The only counties currently being monitored are Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties, although the report noted that Clinton’s conditions have improved from drought warning conditions.
“We’re getting close. Recent rainfall brought good news for many counties,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “But three counties have a little ways to go to return to normal conditions. We ask all water consumers on drought watch to remain mindful and continue to reduce their water use a modest amount.”
Residents of Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties are asked to reduce their water use 510%, or 3-6 gallons a day.
According to the DEP, several public water supplies within those counties are requiring residents to cut back on their water use and/or requesting voluntary reductions. The corresponding list of suppliers implementing this can be found at www.dep.pa.gov/drought.
