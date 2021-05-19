ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Voters in Athens Township are sending Tressa Heffron and Alan Burgess back to the Board of Supervisors.

The two incumbents held off newcomer Matthew Wayman during Tuesday’s Republican primary election.

Heffron led the way with 263 votes and Burgess picked up 260 to earn the number two spot. Wayman finished third with 230 votes.

There were no Democrats running for supervisor, but there were 46 write-in votes on that side of the ticket. If Wayman won the majority of those, he could run in the November election.

