ATHENS — At a special meeting last week, the Athens School Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the school district and the teacher’s union involving online education during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both the (school district) and the (Athens Area Education Association) are desirous of working together to provide the best educational services the District can offer during this global pandemic of COVID-19 ... Both parties recognize that under these extraordinary times, certain norms and manner o f doing business will need to temporarily change,” the MOU stated.
The MOU will run until June 30, which is the last state approved school day of the year.
Also at last Tuesday’s meeting, school board president John Johnson asked the board to approve a chain of command in case he or vice president Lonnie Stethers are unavailable due to the coronavirus.
“I feel that it’s pertinent that we establish a chain of command so that somebody else can be the president if need be,” Johnson said.
The board approved board treasurer John Cheresnowsky as the next in line after Johnson and Stethers.
Chuck Frisbie, a former board vice president, would be next in line followed by Kathy Jo Minnick, who is the next longest tenured member.
“After that, if five of us are out, we do not have a quorum and we cannot function,” Johnson said.
Last week’s meeting was held mostly over Zoom due to the coronavirus. Johnson, Stethers and superintendent Craig Stage were the only members in attendance at the AASD Administration Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.