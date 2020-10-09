Welfare fraud
Tracy Miller, 48, of Wyalusing, was charged for withholding her daughter’s income from the Bradford County Assistance Office and continuing to use food stamps.
According to the Office of State Inspector General, Miller obtained $2,184 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from on or about March 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2019.
Her preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Health care fraud
Charles Saxon, 54, of Towanda, was charged for failing to report his employment and income to the Bradford County Assistance Office and continuing to receive medical assistance benefits.
According to the Office of State Inspector General, Saxon has obtained $7,577.57 in medical assistance since Oct. 15, 2017.
His preliminary hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Welfare fraud
Megan Randall, 28, of Rome, was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report her employment and income to the Bradford County Assistance Office and continuing to use food stamps.
The Office of State Inspector General reported that from on or about Dec. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2018, Randall unlawfully obtained $2,175.00 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Randall’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Health care fraud
Stephanie Jordan, 42, of Sayer, was charged for failing to report her employment to the Bradford County Assistance Office while continuing to receive medical assistance benefits.
The Office of State Inspector General reported that from on or about Oct. 1, 2018 to May 7, 2019, Jordan received $3,265.02 in medical assistance while withholding her employment since Aug. 24, 2018.
Her preliminary hearing will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Health care fraud
Brian Nichols, 40, of Columbia Cross Road, was charged for failing to report his employment to the Bradford County Assistance Office while continuing to receive medical assistance benefits.
According to the Office of State Inspector General, Nichols was employed since Jan. 1, 2019 and unlawfully collected $6,536.80 in medical assistance benefits from on or about April 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019.
His preliminary hearing will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28.
DUI crash
Jeremy Wilkinson, 45, of Towanda, was charged with a misdemeanor of drug use, careless driving, and failure to yield at stop signs and yield signs; DUI-controlled substance- impaired ability-first offense.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 220 and Hemlock Run Road on Aug. 10. Wilkinson was found pacing in front of his car, which had major front-end damage.
After his admission to causing the crash and smoking marijuana earlier that day, he was placed under arrest for a DUI.
Wilkinson’s preliminary hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Car crash
Seth Forbes, 20, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors of underage drinking and driving, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, driving at a hazardous speed and careless driving.
The Pennsylvania State Police made contact with Forbes while he was in the emergency room at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. After a chemical blood draw it was confirmed that Forbes had a blood alcohol content of .101.
His preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Drug crime
Jason Vanderpool, 30, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Vanderpool disposed of a plastic bag containing used hypodermic needles and some rubbish including a piece of mail addressed to his Main Street apartment in a dumpster behind Clarks Furniture store. Vanderpool admitted that the bag was his and that he did not have permission to use that dumpster.
Vanderpool’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Assault
William Skidmore, 64, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors of simple assault and harassment for physically assaulting and pushing the victim to the ground in the driveway of his residence on April 5.
Pennsylvania State Police said that the victim reported the incident and had minor injuries including bruises to the body, a cut on the nose and a broken finger. The victim’s glasses were also broken during the incident.
Skidmore’s preliminary hearing is set for 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Lack of compliance at traffic stop
Brandon Juckett, 25, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of driving with a suspended license and an expired inspection certificate after refusing to comply with Pennsylvania law at a traffic stop on Aug. 21.
The Pennsylvania Police said that they noticed Juckett’s expired inspection sticker while he was driving. They reported that when Juckett was pulled over, he argued with the officer and refused to get back into his vehicle after being told to multiple times. Juckett was taken into custody after the officer finally had to call for a back-up unit to detain him.
Juckett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Drug crime
Joshua Vanderpool, 31, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia on July 28 for four glass smoking devices, twenty-one hypodermic needles, a grinder, plastic bags and containers with suspected methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use.
The Pennsylvania State Police said that Vanderpool was going door to door for assistance after he ran out of gas in Litchfield Township. Residents had called the police about a suspicious person loitering around the residencies. Police reported that Vanderpool was getting gas for his vehicle when they arrived. He was taken into custody after an NCIC query revealed that he had multiple warrants out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s office.
It was later revealed that Vanderpool was not the registered owner of the car and that he was borrowing it from a friend for conflicting reasons. A search of Vanderpool’s person and the passenger seat of the vehicle resulted in finding the drug paraphernalia.
Vanderpool’s preliminary hearing is set for 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Prohibited firearm possession
Stephen Space, 38, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor of the possession of a firearm while prohibited on Sept. 21.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they went to Space’s residence to speak with him about a protection from abuse violation. Upon arrival, Space’s wife warned police that she believed Space was still in possession of a firearm. Police noted that Space’s PFA demanded that he relinquish all firearms within his possession after 24 hours or provide an affidavit.
Space claimed that he was told he could keep his gun despite what the PFA stated. Police seized the firearm and Space was processed for the offense.
His preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Car crash
Reid Brown, 35, of Milan, was charged with a misdemeanor for the use/possession of drugs, DUI: -controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Pennsylvania State Police said that on Aug. 19, an officer responded to a single-car crash into a utility pole in the opposite lane. Brown told the officer that he had fallen asleep while driving home from Pottstown Comprehensive Treatment Center in Stowe. Brown had watery eyes and slow speech as he showed the officer a prescription for methadone. He admitted to using unprescribed marijuana before the crash.
Brown was taken into custody after failing sobriety tests. A DRE evaluation at PSP Towanda revealed that Brown was under the influence of a narcotic.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Drug discovery
Neal Cretelle, 45, of Towanda, was charged after Pennsylvania State Police found 134 live marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture and sell marijuana.
Troopers arrived at Cretelle’s 3rd street residence on Oct. 21, 2019 in a response to a report of marijuana plants being grown in the apartment. A constable said that the landlord of the building was in the process of evicting Cretelle.
A search warrant was prepared for the PSP Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to arrive and dismantle the plants.
Cretelle has a preliminary hearing set for 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Bad check
Kristi Adams, 52, of Wyalusing, was charged with a misdemeanor for writing a bad check for furnished restitution and failing to make good on the issued check.
According to Bradford County Detectives, Adams wrote a check in the amount of $1,134.60 on June 24 while knowing she had insufficient funds in the account. On July 9, the victim was made aware of the issue by the Pennsylvania State Bank, when he had an additional service charge fee of $10.
Contact was made with Adams on July 16 and as of Sept. 21, she has failed to write a good check.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.