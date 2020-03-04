WAVERLY — Students at the Waverly Central School District this week are having fun with reading as they celebrate Literacy Week throughout the district, according to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Liz McIntosh.
“This week kicked off with Read Across America at the high school,” she said. “This event celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday and encourages our kids to read.”
Events have been ongoing throughout the week at the Lincoln Street Elementary School, which has partnered with high school students to interact and promote reading.
“The students from Lincoln Street School were transported to the high school where they met a student who is a senior,” McIntosh said. “The seniors read to the children, shared a snack, paraded through the school and even had a little dance party to celebrate their love of reading.”
The weeklong celebration will hit its peak from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school with a “Literacy Fun Night” that will feature crafts, videos, snacks, raffles, facepainting, a photo booth, a therapy dog and more — which is open to all district students and families to attend.
“The celebration will continue (Friday) with spirit week students and staff will dress as your favorite character, genre, class color days and end with a wear your favorite reading outfit to school — or pajamas,” McIntosh added.
McIntosh also commended the team of teachers that have worked to make the literacy week and fun night possible — namely eighth grade English language arts (ELA) teacher Kayla Witman, pre-k teacher Jessica Kittle, second grade ELA teacher Jill Miller, fifth grade teacher Stacy Harkness and third grade teacher Carrie Wright.
“It’s just all about encouraging kids to read, getting them passionate about reading, and showing them that it’s fun,” said McIntosh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.