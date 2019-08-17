WAVERLY — Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen this week filled in the Waverly Board of Trustees on the changes in the court system in the state of New York.
Specifically, Mullen touched the changes in state law concerning “indigent legal services, the requirement for immediate arraignment, and representation upon arraignment.”
“What that’s done is drive up our costs for the district attorney’s office,” Mullen said. “The district attorney is now required by the change in the way the procedure law is done — where it’s incumbent upon the people to provide all the transcripts, all the reports, documentation — within 15 days of arraignment.”
Coupled with the introduction of cashless bail, and the result has been that many people who are arrested “probably should be put in jail on bail,” Mullen said.
“If we don’t have a district attorney at that arraignment, except for some very few crimes carved out in state law, the judge is required to release the person on their own recognizance with no bail,” he explained. “So we are going to have to expand — at the county’s expense with no help from any grants — the district attorney’s office to include one or two part-time and one full-time assistant district attorneys.”
That could add over $170,000 in expenses to the county’s annual costs, added Mullen.
“It’s a very huge challenge for us, especially for the smaller counties when you’re talking about the district attorney’s budget,” he said. “This is all coming from Albany, and we are getting no fiscal support or grant money.”
Mullen noted that the good news was that the county’s sales tax revenue and gaming tax revenue from Tioga Downs continues to trend upwards.
“We’re just getting immense amounts of pressure to create positions that are expensive,” he said. “It used to be that the defense had to ask for the things like discovery, statements, transcripts — and now it’s completely flipped over. It’s incumbent on the district attorney’s office to provide that to the defense whether they ask for it or not.”
“You can argue the merits of that whether it’s right or wrong, but I think that’s the right thing to do,” village Mayor Patrick Ayres interjected. “If you’re being charged, you should be provided that information.”
“I’m not here to argue the merits of it,” Mullen clarified, adding that the defense, or public defender’s side has access to considerably more grant opportunities than the district attorney’s side.
Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh asked Mullen if the revenue gained from the Tioga Downs casino — approximately $1.3 million — could help with the increasing costs.
“To be honest, it’s not a whole lot of money in the grand scheme of things,” Mullen said. “It’s a lot for an individual or a small company or village, but Tioga County has a $78 million budget.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.