Strangulation, damage to property
John Robert Palfreyman, 41, of Ulster, was charged with the schedule 2 felony for strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck and the simple violation for criminal mischief – damage to property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Feb. 9, troopers were dispatched to a Towanda Township residence for a report of a fight.
When troopers arrived on scene, the victim related that they had been fighting with Palfreyman all day since they picked him up from the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the two had driven to a few places, one of them being where the argument turned physical. Police said that Palfreyman put his hands around the victim’s neck in such a way that they could not breath.
Court documents show that once the victim went inside the township residence, they heard glass smash outside. When they went back outside, they discovered their windshield had been smashed.
A preliminary hearing was set for 10:15 a.m. on March 3.
Forgery
Tara Marie Potter, 38, of Towanda, was charged with multiple counts of the schedule 2 felony for forgery – unauthorized act in writing, multiple counts for the schedule 3 felony for identity theft, and the misdemeanor for theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that on March 9, 2020, a joint owner of Citizens and Northern Bank provided a photocopy of the victim’s death certificate and photocopies of four personal checks with the victim’s name.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the checks were totaled at $379.03.
Dandy Mini Mart representatives supplied video surveillance footage of two women using three of those checks in exchange for merchandise. On March 12, the bank representative was able to identify the women as Tara and Vicki Potter from previous interactions with them.
A preliminary hearing was set for 10:45 a.m. on March 3.
Drug distribution
Melissa Ruth McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a misdemeanor for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the schedule 3 felony for criminal use of a communication facility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that they conducted a controlled substance purchase with a confidential informant within the Hornbrook Trailer Park in Sheshequin Township on Jan. 27.
Police said that the CI spoke with McCabe on the phone and arranged a time to purchase methamphetamine at her residence.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the CI was provided with money and that police followed them to the trailer park and kept them under constant surveillance as they entered the mobile home through a side door.
The CI came out a short time later and met with police at a predetermined location.
Court documents show that the CI immediately turned over a suspected baggie of methamphetamine to police and stated that the person who sold them the suspected drugs was McCabe.
The baggie later field tested positive for methamphetamine and was packaged as evidence at the PSP Towanda barracks.
A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. on March 3.
Assault, reckless endangerment
Justin Frank Carey, 22, and Emma Jean Carey, 34, of Towanda, are facing assault and reckless endangerment charges after allegedly shooting two minors with a BB gun on Feb. 15.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper was dispatched to a Monroe Township residence at about 3:08 p.m. to check on two minors who had reportedly suffered injuries of being shot with an airsoft pistol.
Once the trooper arrived, he interviewed a witness who claimed that Justin and Emma had shot the minors multiple times between Feb. 13. and Feb. 15.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the trooper observed the minors and noted that one had suffered two welts consistent with the size of a BB and the other had suffered one.
Noticeable bruising and redness surrounded the wounds, according to police.
The minors related in a formal interview at the PSP Towanda barracks at 5 p.m that Justin was in his bedroom on Feb. 14 when he began yelling at them and ran down the hallway and fired a shot that struck one of the minors in the chest.
The minor claimed that their second wound was from a shot by Emma on Feb. 13.
The affidavit shows that the minors additionally claimed that Justin had shot the other minor in the thigh as a form of punishment on Feb. 14.
Police took Justin and Emma into custody by 6 p.m. at their residence.
Court documents show that Emma claimed that she shot one of the minors by accident as a result of the BB gun discharging when she picked it up.
Police related that Justin said he had bought the airsoft pistol for a rat problem at the residence and that he had attempted to shoot at a rat hole on Feb. 14 which accidently struck one of the minors. He stated that the incident in the hallway occured when he tried to take a “practice shot” by firing the gun towards the wall and that it accidentally struck one of the minors instead.
Justin was charged with two counts of the simple violation for harassment – subjecting another to physical contact, two counts of the misdemeanor for simple assault, two counts of the schedule 2 misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of the misdemeanor for endangering welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense.
Emma is facing similar charges: one misdemeanor for simple assault, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, the misdemeanor for endangering welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, and two counts of the simple violation for harassment – subjecting another to physical contact.
They were confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where they are both unable to post a $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 3.
Arson
Axel Gunns Thetga, 19, of Towanda, was charged with the felony of arson – danger of death or bodily injury and the simple violation for dangerous burning after setting his own car on fire.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 4:51 p.m. on Feb. 16, two troopers were dispatched to the area of Old Plank Road in Towanda Township for a report of a vehicle fire.
Once the troopers arrived on scene, they took note of a smoldering 2002 Oldsmobile Alero. Multiple members of the Towanda Township Volunteer Fire Department were on scene and reported that they had to actively put the fire out.
Police spoke with a witness on scene who noticed the smoke and walked over to the car on fire and saw Thetga standing by it. The witness related that they had to move an adjacent car to save it from burning up as well.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Thetga admitted that he put WD-40 on the seats and set his vehicle on fire.
A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. on March 3.
Drug possession
Roy Allen Hunsinger, 42, of Sayre, and Brandy Lynn Brown, 37, of Towanda are facing drug charges after being passengers in a car with related paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that last week, a trooper pulled over a blue 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe at about 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Route 220 and Route 6 in North Towanda Township.
Police said that Hunsinger was one of the occupants in the back of the car and that an NCIC check showed that he had outstanding warrants.
Hunsinger was placed into custody based on the warrants and a search of his person uncovered a small clear baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Brown, the front seat passenger, said there was a glass smoking pipe in the vehicle that was used for smoking marijuana in the car. Police reported they uncovered a pipe that fit that description as Hunsinger stepped out of the car.
A consent search of the vehicle uncovered a black cardboard box containing a multi-colored glass smoking pipe with suspected drug residue, Zig Zag rolling paper, Tops rolling paper, a metal paper clip with suspected drug residue, and a razor blade with suspected drug residue which was found in the glove compartment.
The paraphernalia was seized and placed into evidence at the PSP Towanda barracks.
Hunsinger was charged with the misdemeanors for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and Brown was charged with the misdemeanor for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown and Hunsinger’s preliminary hearings are set for 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on March 31.
Drug possession
Jared Sonny Schivito, 18, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana – small amount for personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 9, a trooper was on patrol in the parking lot at 1024 South Main Street in Towanda Township when he pulled over a car that was traveling with its passenger side headlight not functioning properly.
The trooper noted a smell of marijuana coming from the car as he was speaking with the driver, Schivito. The affidavit of probable cause shows that there were partially smoked marijuana cigarettes on the dash and a grinder between the driver’s seat and driver’s side door.
Schivito admitted to having these items and a consent search uncovered a small amount of marijuana in a clear plastic bag and a blue glass smoking device with suspected marijuana residue as well as Raw brand rolling papers on his person.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on March 31.
