TIOGA — After receiving positive feedback regarding the state of the district’s sewer facility, the Tioga Central School Board this week opted to move forward with spending leftover capital project monies primarily on replacing at least a portion of the elementary school roof.
Over the last several weeks, the school board has been mulling over what to do with $1.2 million in leftover capital project funds but has held off making a decision pending a review of the district’s well-aged sewer facility.
King and King Architects representatives, however, returned with good news this week, stating that there were no major red flags in need of immediate attention.
“It’s something you’re going to want to look at and build into future budgets for sure, but there’s nothing imminent that was found in the review,” they said.
As such, the board opted to move forward with the following projects:
• Elementary school fourth grade/pool roof replacement — estimated $400,000.
• Remodeling of the elementary speech room — estimated $30,000.
• Water piping replacement — estimated $60,000.
• Water heater replacement — estimated $50,000.
The board did express interest in removing the elementary speech room project from the list in order to dedicate more money to replace more of the elementary school roof.
Either way, the district will receive bids back from companies with several add-on options for additional roof replacement should prices come back favorably and allow the district to have more roof replaced.
The projects would be expected to be wrapped up in time for when classes resume in the next school year.
The original $7 million capital project wrapped up last year, with the bulk of the project consisting of infrastructure and safety improvements across all district buildings, including the replacement of four boilers, relocating the district offices to the high school, renovating the high school entrance to allow handicap entry and replacing the asphalt of parking lots of the elementary school, middle school and high school, as well as the drives of elementary school, bus loop and district office.
