Sayre grad retires from Army after 33 years of service

Colonel Shawn Vail, a 1986 graduate of Sayre High School, recently retired after 33 years of service in the United States Army.
He began his years of service with the Pennsylvania National Guard, served on four continents, and finished his service at the Pentagon with duty in Pennsylvania.
Col. Vail joined the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1986 while attending Mansfield University. After graduating from Mansfield, he was commissioned as a Regular Army Armor Officer in 1990.
Upon completing the Armor Officer Basic Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky and the United States Army Parachutist School at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 68th Armor, Baumholder, Germany. He spent three years in Germany were he saw duty as a Tank Platoon Leader, Tank Company Executive Officer and Scout Platoon Leader.
After completing his assignment to Germany in 1993, Col. Vail was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia for attendance to the Infantry Officer Advanced Course. Upon completing the Infantry Officers Advance Course, he attended the Battalion Motor Officers Course and the Cavalry Leaders Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
In 1994, Col. Vail was assigned to Fort Stewart, Georgia. His first assignment was to the 24th Infantry Division G3 Operation section as the Division’s Emergency Deployment Readiness (EDRE) Officer, were he was responsible for the planning and execution of the US Army’s Heavy Forces emergency deployment plans.
Upon completion of his duties as the EDRE Officer, Col. Vail was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment as an Assistant Operations Officer. He followed this assignment with a command assignment to Charlie Troop, 3rd Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.
Upon completing his command time with C Troop, he assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.
Col. Vail was then assigned to the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California in 1998 as a Mechanized Infantry Observer Controller and Live Fire Observer Controller. In both of these positions, Col. Vail was responsible for teaching and training Company and Battalion-level Commanders and staffs on the Military Art of Maneuver and Fire Control.
In 2000, Col. Vail was assigned to the United States Armor Center, Fort Knox, KY with duty at the Armor Officer Captain Career Course as a Small Group Instructor and Senior Small Group Instructor. During these assignments, he was responsible for training future junior-level commanders on the Art and Science of Command and Leadership and for Battalion staff-level positions.
In 2003 Col. Vail was selected to attend the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
While assigned to Fort Leavenworth, Col. Vail studied Advance Military Science and Leadership, which prepared him for future levels of Command and responsibilities. During this time, he also completed his Masters of Education at Kansas State University.
In 2004, Col. Vail was assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas. His first assignment at Fort Riley, Kansas was with the 1st Battalion, 13th Armor Regiment as the Battalion Executive Officer. As the 2nd in command of the Battalion, he was responsible for synchronizing all staff sections and ensuring the logistics, personnel management and maintenance of the unit were able to support all operations. It was during this assignment that Col. Vail deployed to Iraq twice.
During the first deployment, he conducted a site survey of future areas of operation for his Battalion.
The second deployment came four months later, to Taji, Iraq (20 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq).
After a 13-month deployment, he returned to Fort Riley to assume the duties as the Brigade Operations Officer for 3rd Brigade, 1st Armor Division. During this assignment, he was responsible for all aspects of Garrison and tactical operations for a 2,500-personnel Heavy Maneuver Brigade.
He deployed back to Iraq for a fact-finding mission while in this position. Upon completing the Brigade Operations assignment, Col. Vail was assigned as the 1st Infantry Division Operations Officer where he was responsible for the day-to-day tasking and operations of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Kansas.
In 2007, he took over as the Brigade Executive Officer for the 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. In 2008, he deployed the Brigade to Camp Liberty, Iraq (Baghdad International Airport) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. During this assignment, Col. Vail was responsible for the day-to-day management of the staff, logistics, personnel management and maintenance of a 3,000-personnel organization.
Upon his return home in 2009, he was assigned to Fort Knox, Kentucky to take Command of 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment. As the commander of 3rd Squadron, Col. Vail was responsible for the training and education of the Maneuver Captains Career Course, the United States Army Tank Master Gunner Course and the United States Army Reconnaissance Course and Cavalry Leaders Course. He was also responsible for relocating the Squadron to Fort Benning, Georgia and had the distinct honor of being the last Armor/Cavalry organization to depart Fort Knox, Kentucky.
It was during this assignment that Col. Vail was given the task of going to Chile to work with the Chilean Army’s Armor formation in order to help them establish their version of the US Army Tank Master Gunner School. Col. Vail deployed a team of subject matter experts with him to Chile and spent 3 weeks working with the Chilean Armor Command on the structure and requirements for their Soldiers to become Tank Master Gunners.
In 2011, Col. Vail assumed the duties of the Armor Enlisted Branch Chief at the United States Army Human Resource Command, where he was responsible for the professional development and assignment of 26,000 Armor and Cavalry Enlisted Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers.
In 2013, Col. Vail deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan. While deployed to Afghanistan, he was assigned as the Deputy Director of the Strategic Targeting and Influence Cell in Headquarters, International Security Assistance Forces – Afghanistan.
Upon redeploying back to Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2014, Col. Vail moved his Family to Fort Eustis, Virginia.
Upon arriving at Fort Eustis, Col. Vail assumed the duties of the Director of Live Training. In this assignment, he was responsible for the development, implementation and upgrade for all US Army and Air Force live-fire ranges.
Col. Vail also assumed command of the Army Training Support Center while at Fort Eustis. In this role, he was responsible for the development, upgrade and resourcing of all US Army Training aids and devices as well as all Army and Air Force live-fire training ranges.
In 2017, Col. Vail was assigned to the Pentagon with duty at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania as the State Inspector General. As the Inspector General, he was responsible for being the eyes, ears, and conscience for the Pennsylvania Adjutant General. His directorate was responsible for: Providing assistance to the Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen; conducting systemic issue Inspections; and finally, for conducting Investigations into Fraud, Waste and Abuse as well as Whistleblower Reprisals for the entire Pennsylvania Department of Military Affairs.
Col. Vail is the recipient of the Purple Heart, and his numerous awards and decorations include: the Legion of Merit (2nd award); the Bronze Star (2nd award); the Defense Meritorious Service medal; the Meritorious Service medal (6th award); the Combat Action badge; the US Army parachutist badge, and the US Army Air Assault badge.
Shawn, his wife Jennifer, and their two sons, Tiernan and Drustan reside in the Hershey, Pennsylvania area. He is the son of Francis (Red) and Heather Vail of Sayre.
