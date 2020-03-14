ELMIRA – Arnot Health has issued the following statement regarding its response to the coronavirus crisis. The statement was issued after officials dispelled rumors that one of its facilities experienced a case of the virus.
“As of (Friday), the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in 46 states, with New York state reporting the second highest number of cases in the U.S.,” Arnot Health officials said. “Governor (Andrew) Cuomo has declared a State of Emergency and the National Guard has been mobilized. We must all now accept that this pandemic virus presents an imminent threat to the physical health and well-being of our entire population, wherever we are.
“COVID-19 is easily spread and is proving to be much more severe than the typical seasonal flu,” officials continued. “There is no immunization and it is expected to take more than a year before any vaccine is available. In addition, the death rate is especially high for those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems, those over 60 years old, and nursing home residents. These categories include many of our employees and colleagues.”
Officials noted that safety and protection are amongst its top priorities.
“Our community depends on Arnot Health to respond to any escalation in the COVID-19 situation that may occur in our community,” they stated. “To that end, keeping our staff healthy, safe and protected from exposure is of utmost importance as we may be the last line of defense to prevent COVID-19 from becoming a devastating public health crisis in our area. It is our obligation to our community to do everything we can to protect our workforce and its capacity to fill that role.
“Arnot Health has activated our Pandemic Task Force, comprised of clinical, operational, and administrative leaders who are meeting daily to review guidance, develop policies, coordinate with regional authorities, and ensure the effectiveness of our response across our entire system,” officials added.
Specifically, with the help of state and local agencies and officials, Arnot is taking the following actions:
• Enacted Arnot Health’s Pandemic / Local Emergency Travel Restriction Policy (distributed March 12 via the “COVID-19 Update” e-mail and posted to the ArNet).
• Suspended visitation to the NICU and pediatric units at AOMC, with the exception of parents/guardians (no more than one at the bedside), and we are considering the implementation of additional visitor restrictions as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
• Suspended visitation to our Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) units at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
• No visitors less than 18 years old.
• One visitor will be permitted to be present at the bedside at one time.
• Enacted Medical Student restrictions, as well as Nursing, Radiology, Pharmacy and other student restrictions in most clinical settings.
• Canceled all non-essential organization-sponsored events, support groups, and outside organization meetings, blood drives, etc. in Arnot facilities.
• Enacted restrictions on vendors and other outside personnel coming to our facilities.
• Continuing our efforts to conserve and ensure appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies to ensure we can appropriately protect our caregivers and patients if the COVID-19 situation escalates.
• Encouraging everyone to refrain from unnecessary personal contact, including handshakes, wherever possible, and, as always, practicing good hand hygiene.
“While these may seem like dramatic steps, they are essential to contain a viral outbreak of this magnitude to protect our patients, our healthcare professionals, and our community,” officials said. “We firmly believe that it is better to act in an aggressive and decisive manner now than to regret not having done so later.”
