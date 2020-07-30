TIOGA CENTER — As the Friday deadline to submit return-to-school plans to Gov. Andrews Cuomo’s office, Tioga Central School District has laid out three potential options.
According to Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton, approximately 90 percent of families who responded to a survey from the district said they wanted their children to return to in-person learning.
Hamilton said about half of the families in the district answered the survey.
Should the district bring its students back in-campus, the hope is to have everyone on campus for three or four days each week.
“We’re hoping to do Pre-K through 12,” Hamilton said.
Students would then receive remote instruction on the days they are not in the building.
“That will be a little bit easier because they will have had the in-person instruction, and it would be something they could do a little bit more independently,” Hamilton said.
One of the challenges the district faces in bringing back all of its students is transporting them to and from school, as buses will not be able to allow for social distancing at a normal capacity.
“We may have to adjust the schedules and have some students come in earlier than other students to make that work with transportation,” Hamilton suggested.
He also said that a high percentage of families are considering providing their own transportation.
If everyone cannot return to school at one time, an option for hybrid learning is also on the table.
With this plan, half of the students will learn in person for two days at time, while the other half learns remotely. The students will then switch after the buildings are sanitized.
“(In-person instruction) will all depend on what we can do operationally, and what we can do from a safety point of view, because that has to be our first concern — the health and safety of the students, the staff, and their families,” Hamilton said. “Whatever happens here at school will travel home and then ultimately out to the community at large.”
If Gov. Cuomo does not give the green light for students to return to school in person, Hamilton is confident in the district’s ability to provide quality remote instruction.
“We learned a lot of lessons from (the spring), and we’re doing some things in the remote plan that would make it more effective for more students,” he said.
“We’re going to provide more training for teachers on some tools that might make it easier for them to deliver lectures and lessons to students remotely, and also to account for the fact that many of our families don’t have reliable internet. We’ve come up with a way that everything can be downloaded and uploaded simply by pulling into our bus loop at any time, night or day.”
Hamilton was also encouraged by the students’ performance in remote learning in the spring, citing consistent reading benchmarks in the younger grades and that most of the seniors graduated on time.
“Not only is that because of the students, who were very responsible and parents helping out at home, but also our teachers and our staff,” he said.
“I feel confident that all of the kids earned the right to go to the next grade level,” he added. “They have done their work. They’ve been awesome about that. The teachers and the parents have been right there with them every step of the way.”
Cuomo is expected to announce a decision on opening schools in the first week of August.
