ATHENS — It may be 85 and sunny on Saturday in Athens, but thanks to the newest business in the borough, people can enjoy some snow and visit with Santa.
Valley Snow Co., along with the Athens Business Association, are putting on the Christmas in July event which will include a snowball fight in Teaoga Square Park.
“I came up with the idea just because everything has been canceled obviously because of COVID, and I knew that Athens typically does their street fair this weekend so I thought why not do something for Christmas in July since the 25th is Saturday, so it’s perfect to do it that day,” said Valley Snow Co. owner Becky Clark.
The idea for the snowball fight was a no-brainer for Clark as that is what her business specializes in — although the ones at the Valley Snow Co. are usually tasty treats instead of frozen ammo.
“We came up with the idea of the snowball fight because we obviously sell snowballs, so we’re going to do that in the park at noon and Santa is going to be there at noon,” Clark said.
Clark noted that her business, which will celebrate its two-month anniversary at its 420 S. Main Street location on Saturday, has been a pleasant surprise to people in the Valley.
“We get new customers every single day that don’t even realize we’re down there,” Clark said.
Clark is asking people to reserve their snowballs — 10 for $5 — by calling the business or through Facebook. The snowball fight is open to individuals of all ages.
“We’re asking people to call or they can comment on the (Facebook) event to reserve their snowballs just so we can have an idea of how many we need to have made up before,” Clark said. “We’re close to 200 snowballs (reserved), so it’s a pretty decent amount so far.”
People should also bring a bucket or other container to hold the snowballs before the event, Clark noted.
The snowball fight will begin at noon, but the event starts at 11 a.m. with sales and other events taking place at businesses like SHEA Creations & Company, Rise & Shine Community Center, Basil E. Bacorn, Spalding Memorial Library, Yale’s Music Shop, and The Children’s Depot. The event will continue until 3 p.m.
Santa will be in Teaoga Square at noon. Clark said he will be available for pictures as long as parents or guardians are comfortable due to social distancing rules.
