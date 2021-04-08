SAYRE — A new option for daycare and preschool is coming to the Valley for the children of Guthrie employees and the rest of the community.
Foundations Early Learning Center is a joint project between Guthrie and Discover the World Children’s Center, with consultation from U-GRO Learning Centres in Dauphin County.
“(Through this) three-way partnership between Guthrie — which is the owner of the building — the operator, Lisa (Scheftic), and U-GRO, we’ve developed both the approach toward (the) facility and the curriculum,” said Frank Pinkosky, retired chief human resource officer with Guthrie.
Pinkosky noted that because he began this project before his retirement he was permitted to see it through to its completion.
The building is located next to the Guthrie Community Garden, which features roughly 40 raised garden beds. Pinkosky said the garden was actually moved a short distance down Elmer Avenue to make room for the new construction.
At full capacity, the learning center will hold somewhere between 155 and 170 children, ranging from six weeks to five years of age, and there are plans for an after school program for older children as well.
“We’re also providing extended care,” said Scheftic, who noted that there are no other facilities in the area offering care until 7:30 p.m.
“That is a great need, especially for the nurses at the hospital,” she said.
Scheftic, who is the owner of Discover the World, will be the operator of the new learning center and oversee the building and its staff.
Registration for enrollment is exclusive to Guthrie employees for the months of April and May. After that time, any slots still open will be available for the rest of the community. The plan is for the facility to be fully open and operational in the beginning of August.
However, Pinkosky pointed out that if Guthrie employees choose to move their children to Foundations Early Learning Center from other facilities, such as Discover the World, those slots at other facilities will then become available for others in the community.
The learning center contains 10 classrooms. Two classrooms per age group for ages 1 through 4, plus an infant room — for children between six weeks and one year old — and an infant transition room.
The infant transition room “is for the age group of infants that aren’t quite walking or not stable enough to be in a one-year-old classroom,” said Scheftic. “It’s nice to have a transition room between the infant and 1-year-old room to accommodate those needs.”
Scheftic said each room will be assigned an animal, such as sleepy sloths for the infants.
“They’re bright, they’re cheery, they’re three dimensional polygon animals,” she said. “It’ll be really nice and brighten the hallway.”
The teacher-to-student ratio in each classroom will be one teacher for every five students, with each room featuring seven or eight areas of study. According to Scheftic, “there will be music, art, literacy, dramatic play,” and other subjects from the STEAM curriculum of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
In addition to offices and classrooms, the facility features a full kitchen that will produce breakfast, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack for the children.
There will be two outdoor play areas, one for 1- and 2-year-olds, and one for 3- to 5-year-olds. Each classroom will have direct access to their respective playgrounds, which will feature two levels of security: a fence around the playground and a fence around the perimeter of the property.
A three-story indoor playground will provide a safe space for children to play during inclement weather. Both Pinkosky and Scheftic noted their appreciation of the vibrant colors and floor-to-ceiling windows used for the space.
The project has come together in a fairly timely manner, having broken ground on the site in October of last year. Corey Taylor, foreman with Edger Enterprises, recalled that the only setback to occur was when a big snowstorm hit the area.
“The snow was up to my waist,” he said.
As fate would have it, this snowfall came right before they installed the roof.
In speaking of Edger Industries, the contracting company completing the build, Pinkosky said “they’ve been a phenomenal partner in this project.”
Pinkosky describes the construction as a “COVID-ready facility,” citing both the air filtration system and the plans for operation and cleaning procedures once open. This will include masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.
“COVID has really brought forward the importance of early childhood,” said Scheftic. “I think through this people realize that it all begins at this stage.”
She went on to say that “if they can learn more at this stage ... their chances of doing well in kindergarten, elementary, right on through increases.”
“The primary purpose for Guthrie to go into this area was really around recruitment and retention of talent,” said Pinkosky. “When people are relocating to the area and they’re coming in with young children, they wanna see what are the educational resources available to them.”
He went on to say that the desire to raise the level of kindergarten-readiness in the Valley was a secondary objective for the joint venture, citing the new curriculum and how it will be an “upgrade to what we have today.”
“That’s not meant to be disrespectful to the programs that are in place now,” said Pinkosky.
Guthrie and Scheftic have no intention of establishing a monopoly in the area on their program of study.
“If another center wanted to utilize the curriculum, we’d help them understand how to,” Pinkosky said.
The third purpose for this project and the partnership between Guthrie and Scheftic, according to Pinkosky, is revitalization of the Valley.
“This is one of the key cornerstone projects for our whole 10-year revitalization plan,” he said, “which we will be publicizing probably within the next two months.”
