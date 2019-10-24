The Sayre Area School District held its first-ever Spooktacular event on Wednesday night. Over 430 children entered the doors at Snyder Elementary over an hour and a half and were treated to a night of tricks and treats. Staff and various service groups handed out the treats. The Snyder PTG and Sayre Student Council supplied the majority of the candy for the event with many other donations from the staff and one generous parent.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.