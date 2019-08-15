NICHOLS — The Nichols Town Board Tuesday adopted an updated version of the hazardous materials incident plan, and made a couple personnel decisions.

Regarding the HazMat plan, the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that plans be reviewed and updated as necessary every five years.

Town Supervisor Kevin Engelburt noted that board member Barb Crannell had met with all municipal entities to review the plan, which included negligible, minor changes.

Engelburt said that the county had accepted the report, and board members unanimously adopted the plan.

In other town business, board members unanimously appointed Mike Byers as a temporary town justice through Dec. 31, 2019, to be paid at a rate of $20 per hour.

Additionally, town board members unanimously, with regret, accepted the resignation of Court Clerk Pam Roberts, effective Dec. 31, 2019.

It should be noted that the town board meeting slated for Aug. 28 has been cancelled.

