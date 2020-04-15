OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators on Tuesday approved the transfer of $475,000 to set up an emergency relief loan program for local small businesses.
Out of over $700,000 in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant funds, nearly a half million dollars has been set aside to provide small businesses with quick access up to $25,000 to meet a short term need for working capital.
“The county has already available funds existing in the HUD revolving loan account,” Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney explained to legislators during a work session last week. “Our thought is to create this small business emergency relief fund using a portion of those HUD monies — it wouldn’t come out of the general fund.”
“It would be a loan — six months of deferred payments (at zero percent),” Tinney explained. “At the end of six months, the business could either make a loan payment, a lump sum payment for the full amount, or at that point the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) will reevaluate and provide a recommendation back to the legislature for how to structure that money received by the business as a loan at a rate repayable by that business.”
Repayment rates would be based on competitive rates at that time, but would not be more than 4 percent, Tinney said.
The county’s EDP department reached out to the HUD office, which approved the above-noted use for the grant funds, which would be administered by the Tioga County IDA.
“HUD does not object to this targeted use of those funds,” said state Director of Community Planning and Development William T. O’Connell. “HUD appreciates the county’s proactive effort to assist small businesses who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“What we are encouraging at this point is for businesses to apply to whichever is the appropriate fund through the Small Business Association first, and at that point, depending on the outcome, if they need additional help, our money would be there as a quick resource for them for anything additional that they might encounter after going through the federal channels (for) what’s available through the SBA (like the Payroll Protection Program),” Tinney said.
The IDA’s loan committee would make a recommendation to the legislative EDP committee for final approval of the fund release.
Ultimately, the decision lies with the legislature’s EDP committee, and it will be available first-come, first-serve based on the review of the IDA loan committee, Tinney said.
“The hardships being experienced by small businesses and their employees are crippling, and they will have short- and long-term impacts,” said Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey. “(This) is a tool to help small businesses make it through this difficult time.”
Interested small businesses should contact IDA Executive Administrator Christine Curtis at (607) 687-8259 or curtisc@co.tioga.ny.us.
