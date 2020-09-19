Possession
Daniel Martinez, 44, of Hallstead, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, and the summary violation of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Towanda Borough Police said around 10:04 p.m. on Aug. 25, Bradford County dispatch notified them about a suspicious man in the parking lot of the Roadway Inn. The responding officer found Martinez with a Bic lighter in one hand and an aluminum foil smoking device in the other, and had several personal belongings scattered about. Police noted that Martinez appeared lethargic and could not answer basic questions, although he admitted that the foil smoking device contained synthetic marijuana. He also had a package of synthetic marijuana.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 28.
DUI
Jonathan J. Santiago, 32, of Ozone Park, New York was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and summary operation following suspension of registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 11:58 p.m. on July 4, a gray 2018 Honda Civic was stopped on Route 6 in North Towanda Township near the intersection with Tomahawk Road for a suspended registration due to an insurance lapse. The trooper could smell marijuana from inside the car, and said Santiago had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a lack of coordination. Santiago also showed signs of impairment through field sobriety testing. A blood draw revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .019%, 3.4 ng/mL of 11 hydroxy delta-9 THC, 36 ng/mL of delta-9 carboxy THC, and 8.6. ng/mL delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Possession
Lyle Henry Hottle, 43, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal operate vehicle without ignition interlock, false identification to law enforcement officer, and summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 12:54 a.m. on July 15, a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped at the intersection of Route 6 and Tomahawk Road in North Towanda Township for having a suspended registration. According to police, Hottle said he didn’t have any identification on him and gave them the name of Lynn Roy Hottle. A search of the vehicle found that it didn’t have an ignition interlock as was required. The trooper also found a small amount of marijuana and two vape pens and vape cartridges containing THC oil. Police later found a suboxone strip in his wallet.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Possession
Dallas Colleen Vandyke, 29, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the summary violations of vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, and fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 8:13 p.m. on Aug. 9, a trooper pulled over a Ford Edge on State Street for an expired plate after following it into Towanda Borough due to a rear brake light that was out. Vandyke admitted that she used methamphetamine earlier in the day and that she had methamphetamine in the vehicle. The methamphetamine was found in an Advil bottle. Police also found a cut red straw with residue in a purse.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Unauthorized use
Russell Michael Corron, 28, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
Towanda Borough police said around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, they were notified by the victim that Corron had borrowed their 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser the day prior and had not returned it. Corron was contacted by police, but still didn’t return the vehicle although he told police he would. The victim them pressed charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
DUI
Logan Jay Bowman, 20, of Waverly, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, along with the summary violations of stop signs and yield signs, driving vehicle at safe speed, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 9:49 p.m. on June 21, a trooper stopped a red Chevrolet Impala with Maryland registration on Route 220 after it failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of the northbound on ramp from Patterson Boulevard. Police noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that Bowman’s eyes were glassy and blood shot. Bowman admitted that there was marijuana in the vehicle and that he had used the drug one hour prior. Field sobriety testing showed multiple signs of impairment, and a blood test showed the presence of 11-hydroxy delta-9 THC, delta-9 carboxy THC, and delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Possession
Hanna Laurie Taylor, 40, of Canton, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; the misdemeanors of marijuana – small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense; and the summary violations of disregard traffic lane (single), driving at safe speed, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 1, a trooper responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 6 in Burlington Township. Taylor told police she had swerved to avoid a deer. Police noticed that she had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and said she admitted to smoking marijuana at a friend’s house a few hours before. Taylor showed signs of impairment through field sobriety testing. In her vehicle, police found a small bag of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a scale with methamphetamine residue, rolling papers, and approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Resisting arrest
Drevon M. Fitzgerald, 29, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of resist arrest/other law enforcement, harassment – subject other to physical contact, and disorderly conduct – unreasonable noise.
Towanda Borough police said on Aug. 31, officers responded to a Third Street apartment where Fitzgerald refused to leave and attempted to roll the victim out of a bed while arguing with her. He resisted arrest for nearly a minute while using expletives with officers.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Possession
Brett Lee Johnson, 33, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the summary violation of no rear lights.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 9:43 p.m. on Aug. 11, a trooper stopped a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee hearing west on Route 6 in Towanda Borough due to non-working rear license plate lights. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noticed the smell of marijuana. The trooper saw a green smoking device in the vehicle’s ashtray. A search of the vehicle uncovered another glass smoking pipe with residue, three baggies with marijuana, three baggies of methamphetamine, a sandwich bag with marijuana, a black digital scale, 15 baggies with residue, two cotton swabs, a cut plastic straw with residue, and a green plastic storage container with residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Retail theft
Kenneth Christian Cruz, 44, of Elmira, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary failure to stop at red signal.
Athens Township police said around 1:02 p.m. on Sept. 13, an officer was dispatched to Walmart for a reported retail theft. Cruz fled the scene south in a black Jeep and police, having received this information, waited for his vehicle in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company. The Jeep then made a U-turn and drove through the red light at the Walmart intersection. The vehicle was pulled over in the New World Tobacco parking lot. A search of Cruz uncovered a hypodermic needle. Police also found a computer and drone, a clear plastic smoking pipe, two additional hypodermic needles. Police said Cruz tried pushing out a cart with a computer, drone and computer valued at $741.14, but left the cart after he was approached by asset protection.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
