VAN ETTEN — A variety of updates were given at last week’s Van Etten Town Board meeting, including clarifications on audit findings and a $300 fee on delinquent water bills.
Councilman Harold Shoemaker took time to “bring people up to speed and show the reasoning behind some of the things questioned in the audit.”
“We went ahead and advertised for the roof replacement,” he said. “We had two bids — one was $113,500 and the other was $136,800. The town board rejected all the bids, and the supervisor thought about it, and we came up with the idea that rather than pay that kind of money to have the roof put on, we would go ahead, buy the materials and put three individuals on the payroll.”
“So, the cost of that material — we got two quotes, we didn’t get the third one — $8,252.03 and the labor cost for the three people put on the payroll was $5,200,” he continued. “The total of $13,452.03 was spent on the roof in comparison to the lowest bid we had for $113,500.”
That reflects a savings of $100,048.
“The auditors said we could have handled it differently, but we did save a lot of money,” he said.
The other audit issue was the fire truck purchase.
“The fire truck became available with a reduced price as a demo,” Shoemaker explained. “It was decided by the board and the fire company chief that it was a very good price at $284,000.”
“Due to the fact that Community Fire and Rescue would be responsible for the village as well as the school, and one pump could barely pass the pump test, the town board did an emergency purchase based on the above information. The auditors felt that we neglected the advertising and taking bids on the fire truck.”
“(Supervisor) George (Keturi) had just mentioned that in the process, we found out some of the companies had paid $540,000,” Shoemaker said. “This $825,000 (truck) was much bigger than the one we ended up getting and the one similar, was $600,000.”
“I think some of the things we were criticized for, we saved a lot of money for the municipality,” he continued. “Part of the problem is that we realized our procurement policy is out of date. We’re going to work on it, update it, and replace it.”
Another finding from the audit was that the bookkeeper had been working out of her home.
Shoemaker said it’s being corrected, and the work will be done out of the new town office building.
“The interesting part was that she did the bookkeeping for the Town of Spencer — she’s done it for them longer than she has for us — and they had the same arrangement,” he continued. “After finding out the audit report that we had, they’re going to open an office for her, and she’s going to be working out of their office for them.”
“Informatoin wise, that’s why we did some of the things that we did,” Shoemaker said. “Everything came clear — there was no misappropriation of funds.”
Shoemaker said that though Councilman Fred Swayze Jr. wasn’t in attendance at the meeting, Swayze had wanted to thank the former village mayor and board for petitioning for a municipal audit “because they saved the town taxpayers a lot of money.”
“It didn’t cost anything,” Shoemaker said, noting that the last audit proposal the town had received was a cost of $18,000.
In all, those decisions totaled a savings of roughly $460,000 to local taxpayers.
In other town business, Town Water Operator Heather Gable also notified residents that Community Fire and Rescue will be flushing hydrants on weekends throughout the month of October.
Regarding the water system, Shoemaker explained that “part of the water rules and conditions was that any unpaid water bill that’s over $150 (as of Oct.1) will be re-levied on the tax bill when it comes out in January.”
“We’re trying to make people aware that there is a $300 fee assigned by the county to each (account),” he said. “We had a pretty good discussion on that, and we thought it would be a good gesture to try to get the word out so people have some time.”
“A notice was on the water bills, but maybe people didn’t see it,” Shoemaker said.
Moving on to other business, Shoemaker noted that he had met with town attorney Frank Como on Thursday, and it was said that the sale of the village fire department facility is still pending.
Shoemaker said there is a problem with the small parcel attached to the facility, which was deeded to both the fire department and the fire company.
“That’s where the problem is, getting the clear title,” Shoemaker said. “(Como) feels if it goes through the Attorney General, it will be approved. But it will take time.”
The board noted that Como will be making contact with former village fire officials to get the title signed.
“The president actually sold the building, and he’s holding up the works by not signing the paper,” said Keturi.
It was additionally noted by Highway Superintendent Tim Grippo that all former village signs have been removed, apart from those few which are the state’s responsibility to change.
