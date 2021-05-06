The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Antonio Mc Gruther, 19, Dushore, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 5 months, 29 days, fines of $250.00, restitution of $1200.00, plus court costs. McGruther had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing for the offense of institutional vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGruther following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy, PA on September 28. 2020.
Jessica Parker, 33, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 21 months and 51 days to 71 months and 29 days, fines of $1100.00, restitution of $43.90, plus court costs, for the offenses of 3 counts of retail theft, one is a misdemeanor of the first degree and the other a felony of the third degree.
Sargent Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Thomas VanFleet also from the Athens Township Police Department arrested Parker for the offenses occurring on October 19, 2018, and May 16, 2019.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 11, 2020.
Kathleen Cratsley, 43, of Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cratsley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on November 27, 2020.
Tyler D. Taylor, 23, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offenses occurring on September 15, 2020.
Zachariah Blackwell, 22, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 11 months and 29 days followed by 12 months of probation, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $1750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department and Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blackwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough and Standing Stone Township on February 3, 2021 and March 15, 2020.
Thomas Humphrey II, 29, Barton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 33 days to 12 months, fines of $400.00, restitution of $47.93, plus court costs, for the offenses of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, retail theft, a summary offense and disorderly conduct, also a summary offense.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Humphrey for the offenses occurring on July 23, 2020.
Edward Carver, 24, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Alba Borough on June 5, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.