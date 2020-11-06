Jake Lezak is well-known in the Valley for coaching the Athens High School boys soccer squad to plenty of championships over the years. While he’s still coaching the Wildcats, he is also now making a splash in the apple game with Small Dog Orchard on Laurel Hill Road in Milan.
Lezak and his family bought the orchard four years ago and have worked hard to get it back up-and-running.
“We had a lot of pruning and upkeep to get it back to health. Anything from the fencing being down to the trees being around 10 feet tall when they are only supposed to be about seven,” Lezak said. “My brother and I were pruning, and my dad came in to help, with that chainsaw above your head. It took quite some time. There’s 5,200 trees in the orchard so it took us a little bit.”
This year was the first that Small Dog Orchard was able to open fully to the public.
“This is really our first year of being fully open. We’ve been around, but we just really did not have enough apples to really get out there,” Lezak explained.
For Lezak, working in an orchard is bringing him back to his childhood working for his parents’ businesses.
“My parents owned a greenhouse and a perennial business, so I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” said Lezak.
Small Dog Orchard sits on over 10 acres of land and features several types of apples, including Honeycrisp, Gala, Ginger Gold, Jonagold, McIntosh, Cameo, Red Delicious and Macoun.
Lezak explained that the goal with Small Dog Orchard was to be all organic, but with the size of the operation it just wasn’t possible.
“We originally tried to stay organic for those first three years, and because it had been down for so long, having not been sprayed and everything else, we thought well, ‘if we are going to go that route, lets give it a shot.’ So we tried it and it did not work,” he said. “It was a disaster. It’s for the big time operations. You know, the guys who have 200-300 acres of trees and they can sacrifice 10 to 20 acres of trees to mess with the organic. For us it was everything and it’s just not going to happen.”
While the orchard is not all organic, the system they use — Integrated Pest Management — is as close as they can get while remaining successful, according to Lezak.
“(The Integrated Pest Management system) really snapped the orchard out of a lot of the things that the organic was not taking care of. The trees were unhealthy. I would say this year is the first year of having a very healthy orchard, for the most part, we still have a little bit to go but it’s doing really well,” said Lezak. “Integrated Pest Management is close (to organic). A lot of the sprays are very similar to the organic certified ones.”
The local orchard also only sprays its trees when it’s necessary, according to Lezak.
“We only spray when we need to. Right up to the spring, we put our oils on and do all of those things, and then through the summer it’s management. We don’t just spray because it’s Tuesday and it’s been two weeks. We spray when there’s something that needs to be sprayed,” Lezak said.
Lezak said the reaction from the public has been very positive.
“(It has been) awesome. People are great. They come up, they love the apples — the Gala, the Honeycrisp, and not many people are familiar with our Ginger Gold,” said Lezak.
Lezak is hoping the Ginger Gold will become a fan favorite in the Valley area.
“The Ginger Gold is an early apple and a very versatile apple. It’s sweet, it’s not quite like a Honeycrisp, but it’s a really good eating apple — it presses really well, people use it to bake. They make applesauce with it,” he said. “That’s kind of a big one for us that we have that early apple and I hope next year people realize that we are really close by. What are we a 15-minute drive from town?”
While Lezak is busy teaching and coaching at Athens, he is enjoying spending his “down time” in the orchard.
“It’s fun. I’ve always loved working outside and I’ve always loved doing this type of thing,” Lezak said. “I’m busy, I’ve always been (busy). It’s kind of been my whole life. It’s like what do you do with your down time? You go find something to do. The only difference now is when I’m coming home, people are contacting me ‘hey, can you give me a 20-pound bag of honeycrisp.”
Small Dog Orchard is located at 2297 Laurel Hill Road in Milan. People can contact the orchard at 570-574-6298.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.