SAYRE — At Monday night’s Sayre School Board meeting, Principals Michelle Murrelle and Dayton Handrick reported that enrollment numbers have been steady as of late, with a few more students returning to in-person attendance.
In an interest to learn the intentions that district families have for next school year, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio announced that a survey has been sent out to collect the thoughts and opinions of district students and parents.
“What we’re looking at is having in-person learning and then making sure that we can support those individuals that will need to quarantine as we move forward with this pandemic,” said Daloisio.
Daloisio said the district has received 451 surveys back out of 915 that were sent out. She said 428 have responded positively to retuning to in-person instruction, with 12 preferring the Sayre Online Learning Academy and one requesting an exception.
“Those that maybe were unable to respond or didn’t get the survey we’re going to personally call,” said Daloisio, “so that everyone gets a voice (to say) what they’d like to have for their intentions next year.”
In other news from the meeting, board president Pete Quattrini announced that the Redskin Spotlight Award went to second-grader Ada Mosier.
Mosier, of Mr. Patterson’s class, won the Young Authors Competition in the first- and second-grade division. This competition was sponsored and promoted by the Bradford County Public Library.
In the athletics and recreation report, board member Erin Wayman announced that the Sayre Recreation presentation, slated to take place at Monday’s meeting, was pushed back to the next board meeting on May 24.
Recreation Director Doug Ault will first show the presentation to the athletics and recreation committee at 6:30 p.m. on May 13 in the high school library.
During the personnel report, the board approved seven volunteers for an all-night graduation party, which is to be held overnight from June 4 to June 5.
“I remember doing that a couple years ago,” said Quattrini. “You guys will have fun.”
The board also accepted the retirement of two employees: Rita Walker, who has served as a paraprofessional in the district for 25 years, and Kevin Greeno, who has served as a custodian in the district for 40 years.
In speaking of Walker, Elementary Principal Michelle Murrelle noted the commitment and dedication she gave to Sayre schools.
“We’ll greatly miss her,” said Murrelle.
Board member Ron Cole described Greeno as “a spirited employee.”
“He’s gonna be missed around this building,” said Cole.
Quattrini wished both Walker and Greeno well in their retirement.
