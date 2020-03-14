ALBANY — A Supreme Court judge took an axe to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s public election financing plan, calling it “an improper and unconstitutional delegation of legislative authority.”
The New York State budget established a campaign financing commission, and allocated $100 million toward matching campaign contributions with taxpayer funds.
Among the recommendations the panel made was to increase the number of required votes to maintain ballot access — from 50,000 to 130,000 — which triggered the joint lawsuit from the Green Party, Libertarian Party and Working Families Party.
“The line between administrative rule-making (which can be delegated) and legislative action (which cannot be delegated) has clearly been transgressed,” Supreme Court Justice Ralph A. Boniello III. “The legislature established the commission and delegated to it the authority to create new law and to repeal existing law which is a function reserved solely to the legislature under the constitution.”
“The transgression became final when the recommendations of the commission became law without further action by the legislature,” Boniello said.
