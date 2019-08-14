WAVERLY — Two people from Owego are facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning led police officers to discover meth, heroin, scales and packaging materials for the illegal use of drugs.
According to Waverly police, Dan Perry, 42, was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree counts of possession of a controlled substance — both of which are felonies — and two counts of second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia, seventh-degree possession of controlled substances and second-degree aggravated unlicensed vehicle operation — all of which are misdemeanors.
Mindyn L. Marmillion, 35, was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia — both misdemeanors.
Police said the pair was arrested following a traffic stop on the vehicle Perry was driving on Pine Street shortly before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Perry was arraigned in village court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail with no set bail to await further legal action.
Marmillion was issued an appearance ticket to answer the charges in village court at a future date.
