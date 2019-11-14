WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees were greeted this week by a meeting room packed with residents — the vast majority of whom protested the extensive parking changes being proposed by municipal officials.
For the past few months, trustees have been discussing and exploring the parking changes with various other local officials, such as those representing the Waverly Police Department and Waverly-Barton Fire District — the latter of which had member Dave Cole in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Many of the residents who stated their opposition to the changes lived on Fulton Street and echoed the concerns regarding limited space and speeding from those in the last meeting in October.
One Fulton Street resident added that if one-side parking were enacted, some vehicles could subjected to a substantial amount of water due to rain events and poor drainage.
“We would have no parking for family or visitors. We won’t even have parking for my neighbor, who doesn’t even have a driveway,” she said. “So it’s creating more of a problem than it is fixing a solution. And I understand the reasoning of what you’re trying to achieve, but we need to come to a better resolution.”
“I have elders in my family like I’m sure the rest of us do, and I don’t expect them to have to walk half a block to get to my home,” a Clark Street resident said.
That resident also expressed resistance to the idea of renters from across the street parking on her side of the street due to concerns of their potential disregarding of her property.
In total, six residents verbally resisted the changes with the support of the majority of the nearly 30 people in attendance.
Cole, however, discussed the concerns of the fire department, which included the sometimes impossible task of negotiating some streets and corners with large fire apparatus due to the presence of parked vehicles.
Cole also noted that anyone is welcome to even join fire officials to ride on trucks throughout the village to illustrate how problematic some streets are.
Officials added that those interested in utilizing that opportunity are asked to call the village office at 607-565-8106 for more information.
“Anyone that wants to go can go out with us on the trucks,” he said. “They can come out and see what we’re dealing with. Maybe some streets are fine right now, but it’s not about what streets are fine right now. It’s about what people can legally do. In most areas, people can legally park on both sides of the street right up to the intersection.”
“So (install) no parking from here to corner signs,” one resident interjected.
“Those are things that we have talked about,” Cole replied. “So if we go into an intersection tonight and we made the turn we’d say ‘oh, no big deal.’ But the concern is legally someone could park on both sides on that intersection. And it’s not just fire apparatus. This affects school buses, too.”
The exchanges grew heated at times as Cole elaborated on different situations that the fire department has encountered throughout the village.
“Over on Florence Street is a perfect example,” Cole said. “There’s a brand new garage being built on that street, and the reason for that is because there was a garage fire there. I had the first truck there and didn’t use a hydrant because the chief said that we could hit that quick enough we could put it out before it got to the house.
“Second truck in came up Cadwell Avenue to make the turn onto Florence Street and could not make the turn because there were cars parked at the end of the street,” he continued. “There’s no parking restriction there right now. That’s what (village officials) are working on. We need parking restrictions in the community that’s going to help a lot of situations.”
Throughout Cole’s explanation and, subsequently, as Cole and Ayres discussed organizing logistics for possible fire truck rides, one resident continually interrupted.
“I understand that you are passionate about this. I do,” Ayres stated. “And I appreciate your input. You have to understand that we are having a meeting. I invited Mr. Cole to come as a member of the fire district to give input to the board around this, so we could answer some questions. I also wanted to get some information regarding the offer of the truck rides because I do believe that it’s important to engage the community around this.”
The mayor added that the list of changes is still open to “tweaks,” and that “no parking from here to corner” signs are indeed one option to explore.
“There are some things and there are some discussions to be had, and that’s what we’re doing now,” he said. “If you want to sit down and talk to me or any of us one-on-one then that’s fine. You’re free to contact any trustee here. However, that’s not how we run the meeting. I’m not trying to stifle anyone’s ability to give input, but this is not the way for it to happen.”
No formal action was made during this week’s meeting regarding parking.
“I know it’s not going to be a quick decision,” Cole said. “It could be months from now. People here have voiced a lot of concerns. Wherever we come out on it, we’re going to be better than where we are today. There’s a lot of concerns out there, and maybe we can’t rectify any one of them, but there’s a lot of them that we can help with, and I think at the end of the day, it’s going to make it better for everyone.”
Specifically, the following parking changes have been proposed by the village according to the most updated list provided to the Morning Times Tuesday. The list is preliminary and subject to change.
According to the proposed law change, there will be no parking allowed on:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Florence Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. However, there would also be no parking allowed on the east side on Clark Steet from that intersection going 90 feet north, and no parking on the east side going south 90 feet from Clinton Avenue.
• The west side of Fulton Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of the entire length of Lincoln Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of the entire length of Center Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Liberty Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
