ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department will be purchasing some new gear for its firefighters thanks to a $25,000 grant.
Athens Borough Councilman Scott Riley announced at Monday’s council meeting that the fire department received the grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The money will be used to buy eight new sets of turnout gear for the department.
“Any time that we can bring outside money in to help fund what the fire department does is always a big thing. The fire department as a whole, between the gear and the equipment, it’s all real expensive stuff and it adds up pretty quick,” said Riley, who is a second lieutenant with the department and the chairman of the council’s fire committee.
Riley explained that the contribution from Firehouse Subs will help replace some gear that was due for an upgrade.
“That gear has a life expectancy and I know we’ve got some sets where we were getting close to the expiration, so we were going to have to find money somewhere to replace that gear,” Riley said. “Like I said, any time we can get that many sets (of turnout gear) that don’t cost the borough anything, that’s always a real big plus for us and what we do ... and we can utilize that money in other areas.”
The Athens Borough Fire Department will be recognized for receiving the grant at two different events. The first will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the Firehouse Subs location in Ithaca. The second will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the annual Athens Street Fair.
Also in Monday’s meeting, Riley announced that he had completed his classes for his Advanced Certification as the borough’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The certificate comes from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
In other news:
- The council approved a motion to renew the Real Estate Listing Agreement for the borough’s Rec Center with United Country Realty through June 14, 2020.
- The Police Chief’s monthly report showed 183 calls in June with one felony arrest, four misdemeanor arrests, two traffic citations and 18 traffic reports.
- A ribbon cutting ceremony through the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is set for Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the opening of Civil Environmental Consultants located at 227 South Main Street.
