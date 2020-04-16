WAVERLY — The first death related to COVID-19 in Tioga County was reported on Wednesday, and the Morning Times has confirmed it was a resident at Elderwood at Waverly.
Chuck Hayes, who is the vice president of marketing and communications for Elderwood, told the Morning Times that “there was one death” at the skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The company had no further comment at this time, according to Hayes, who referred any questions to the Tioga County Public Health Department.
The death comes just days after Tioga County reported “multiple cases” of COVID-19 at Elderwood. Both residents and staff members had been diagnosed with the virus, according to last Friday’s press release.
The first case of the coronavirus at Elderwood was reported on March 28 when it was confirmed a staff member was dealing with the virus.
The Tioga County Public Health Department reported 36 confirmed cases in the county, including the first death related to the virus.
“It is with great sorrow that Tioga County Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Tioga County on Wednesday, April 15,” a press release from Tioga County Legislative Chair Marte Sauerbrey said. “The individual passed away on Tuesday, April 14; their age, gender, length of illness, and whether they had a contributing underlying condition, will not be released at this time.”
There are currently 117 individuals in mandatory quarantine and three in precautionary quarantine.
There are eight pending tests and 13 individuals have recovered.
